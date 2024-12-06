ABSYZ Software Consulting Achieves Salesforce Summit Partnership Status

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6: We are thrilled to announce that ABSYZ Software Consulting, a Youngsoft company, and a trusted Salesforce partner since 2014, has been elevated to Salesforce Summit Partner status, the highest recognition within the Salesforce consulting ecosystem. This milestone highlights ABSYZ's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation focused on customer needs, and delivering transformative results for clients through its global Salesforce implementations.

As one of the elite 5% of Salesforce consulting partners worldwide, this achievement reflects our relentless dedication to quality. ABSYZ sets the industry standard with numerous certifications, high customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, and a successful track record of delivering effective Salesforce solutions.

"Achieving Platinum tier partnership in FY 2018 and now returning to Summit Partner status this year marks a monumental milestone in ABSYZ's journey." said Balesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO of ABSYZ. "From a small startup in Hyderabad, ABSYZ has grown into a globally recognized Salesforce partner. This achievement is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and expertise of our exceptional team. It also shows the unwavering trust our customers and partners place in us. Together with Youngsoft, we aim to drive even greater digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. Reaching the Salesforce Summit Partnership is not just about technical accomplishmentsit's about the relationships we've built, the value we've created for our clients, and the positive impact we're making in the world through our focus on sustainability, equality, and social responsibility."

Since becoming a part of Youngsoft in 2019, ABSYZ has significantly expanded its capabilities and global presence, harnessing synergies to achieve exceptional outcomes. "We are extremely proud of ABSYZ's advancement to the Salesforce Summit Partner tier," said Rupesh Srivastava, President of Youngsoft. This achievement showcases the substantial potential of merging Youngsoft's global expertise with ABSYZ's specialization in Salesforce. Together, we are excited to assist enterprises in maximizing their use of Salesforce to reach their business goals.

Reflecting on the collective effort that contributed to this achievement, Sandeep Upadhyaya, Co-CEO of ABSYZ, said, "Achieving Summit status is a testament to the strength of teamwork and collaboration. It's not just about certifications or metrics; it's about delivering lasting value to our customers." As we expand, we remain committed to fostering robust solutions and building relationships that stand the test of time. Aligned with our values, we are proud participants in the 1% Pledge, dedicating 1% of our equity, time, product, and profit to support communities and causes globally."

Furthermore, this success reaffirms ABSYZ's unwavering commitment to excellence in execution and delivery. "With over 1,200 certifications, including over 100 Architect certifications, and a track record of high-impact implementations, we have proven our ability to unlock the full potential of Salesforce for our clients. This includes 160 newly certified individuals in Salesforce Einstein1 and AI track the past year alone, reflecting our ongoing commitment to professional growth and mastery,"

"The journey to Summit Partner status inspires us to set the bar even higher as we embrace innovative solutions like AI-powered Agent force. In today's rapidly evolving landscape, businesses need more than technology customers need agile partners who can guide them in harnessing the full potential of Salesforce to achieve transformative success. This partnership enables us to take our expertise to the next level while also driving positive change through sustainability and equality efforts," said Nitish Kumar, Chief Delivery Officer at ABSYZ.

With a talented team of certified Salesforce professionals and a strong global presence, ABSYZ is dedicated to advancing digital transformation in sectors like financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and education. Moving forward, the company plans to further enhance its capabilities in areas like AI, hyper-personalized solutions, and industry-specific innovations.

About ABSYZ Software Consulting

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, ABSYZ Software Consulting is a pure-play Salesforce consulting firm specializing in end-to-end Salesforce services, including consulting, implementation, AppExchange development, integration, and managed services. As a subsidiary of Youngsoft Inc., ABSYZ is renowned for its customer-centric approach and expertise in Salesforce solutions with an impressive customer satisfaction rating (CSAT) of 4.8/5 demonstrating our commitment to delivering outstanding outcomes. From optimizing operations to enabling digital transformation, we have consistently helped clients achieve their objectives through customized Salesforce solutions.

About Youngsoft Inc.

Established in 1996, Youngsoft Inc. is a leading technology and consulting firm based in Michigan, USA. With a focus on IT consulting, application development, and emerging technologies, Youngsoft provides innovative solutions across industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail.

