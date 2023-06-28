Accelerating Success: Marwari Catalysts' portfolio startups raise USD 4 million, transforming Tier 2 and Tier 3 startup ecosystem

NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 28: Marwari Catalysts, India's fastest-growing startup accelerator, proudly announces that its portfolio companies have collectively raised an impressive USD 4 million in the last quarter. This significant milestone reflects the accelerator's rigorous selection process and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

The diverse range of startups nurtured by the startup accelerator has attracted the attention of investors, who recognize the immense potential and disruptive ideas presented by these ventures. The notable funding secured is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and exceptional capabilities demonstrated by the portfolio startups, as well as the expertise and support provided by MCats.

While thriving at MCats, our portfolio startups, including Yearbook Canvas, Freshwoof, TURMS, Freshokartz, 11za, Damroo, Hobit, Tutedude, Nuskha Kitchen, and JoGenii, witnessed positive growth in the last quarter.

Founded by visionary minds of dynamic founders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, namely, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, as well as prominent cities like Bangalore and Mumbai, span a wide range of sectors from EdTech, AgriTech, Social Commerce, E-Commerce, Community Building, and D2C, illustrating the extensive diversity and depth of entrepreneurship in these areas.

"We are immensely proud of the achievements of our portfolio startups," said Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, MCats. "As founders, we are witnessing an incredible growth trajectory in the startup ecosystem where the pace is relentless, and the winter season seems non-existent. In this journey, we have been fortunate to experience immense support from our dedicated community of 100+ Co-founders who have been with us every step of the way."

He adds, "In the upcoming year, 2023-24, we plan to accelerate 60+ startups and anticipate raising approximately USD 50 million in funds, enabling our portfolio companies to seize opportunities, scale their operations, and fuel innovation."

Commenting on the achievement, Nikhil Gupta, Director, Strategy and Alliance at MCats, says, "We are thrilled with the remarkable progress our portfolio companies have made in the last quarter. This achievement reflects the dedication of the talented entrepreneurs we work with and the invaluable support of our acceleration program. We are committed to providing more startups in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with the right resources and mentorship needed to thrive in today's competitive market."

Reflecting on the impressive milestone, Omkar Kulkarni, Head, Global Strategy at MCats, says, "We are proud to be the professionals with the skin in the game and providing our portfolio startups with the comprehensive mentorship, industry connections, and access to capital. Building on this success, we are actively exploring opportunities to collaborate with government initiatives and industry stakeholders to further strengthen the startup ecosystem in these regions."

MCats has launched a new startup acceleration program, Thrive 7.0, in the Home Decor and D2C/ConsumerTech categories, so if you're a startup founder with disruptive ideas, apply to our program now at www.marwaricatalysts.com/applynow or email us at thrive@marwaricatalysts.com.

Marwari Catalysts is the fastest-growing startup accelerator founded in 2019. We uplift people and economies by facilitating and fostering startup ecosystems, primarily in the untapped markets of Tier II and Tier III cities.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor