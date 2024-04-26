Accomplish Academy Hyderabad Students Shine in Telangana State Intermediate Results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26: Accomplish Academy, a beacon of educational excellence in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, is proud to announce the outstanding achievements of its students in the recently released Telangana State Intermediate Results. Once again, Accomplish Academy students have demonstrated exceptional performance, securing top ranks across various streams and showcasing their dedication to academic excellence.

Top Achievers in Telangana State Intermediate Results:

– MPC 1st Year:

– 1st Rank: Ritwika (Score: 467 / 470)

– 2nd Rank : Sahithi, Laxmi Pranathi (Score: 465/470)

– 3rd Rank : Prateeksha, Manju Kumavath (Score: 463 / 470)

– BIPC 1st Year:

– 1st Rank: Anjali (Score: 437)

– 2nd Rank: Pooja Gupta (Score: 435)

– 3rd Rank: Mrunalika (Score: 432)

– MEC 1st Year:

– 1st Rank: R. Anushka (Score: 493)

– 2nd Rank: N. Abhishek (Score: 490)

– CEC 1st Year:

– 1st Rank: Sameeha Begum (Score: 490)

These exceptional results are a testament to the rigorous academic programs and dedicated faculty at Accomplish Academy. Established in 2005, Accomplish Academy has consistently upheld its commitment to providing a comprehensive learning experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries. With a focus on nurturing not just academic excellence but also emotional resilience and social responsibility, Accomplish Academy prepares students for success in all facets of life.

“My journey at Accomplish Academy has been nothing short of transformative. The guidance from expert faculty, the emphasis on daily practice, and the supportive environment have all contributed to my success. I’m grateful for the opportunities here that have allowed me to excel and achieve my dreams.” – Ritwika (1st Rank, MPC 1st Year)

“Studying at Accomplish Academy has been a rewarding experience. The combination of focused learning, doubt resolution sessions, and the holistic approach to education has helped me not only in academics but also in personal growth. I am thankful for the continuous support from my teachers and peers.” – Anjali (1st Rank, BIPC 1st Year)

“At Accomplish Academy, we are dedicated to nurturing excellence and fostering innovation. These remarkable results reflect the hard work and dedication of our students, as well as the commitment of our faculty and staff. We invite all aspiring students to join us on this captivating journey towards excellence.” said D. Buchi Reddy, Chairman, Accomplish Academy.

Mrs. Srikanth Reddy, Managing Director said that

“We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students. Accomplish Academy strives to provide a holistic learning environment that promotes intellectual growth and personal development. These results are a testament to the hard work and determination of our students, and we look forward to welcoming new students into our diverse educational programs.”

Director D. Bhargava Reddy said that The achievements of our students in the Telangana State Intermediate Results fill us with immense pride. Accomplish Academy is committed to providing a transformative educational experience, and these results are a testament to our dedication. We congratulate all the rankers and commend their hard work and determination

“At Accomplish Academy, we believe in empowering students with not just knowledge but also practical skills, Lifeskills and a positive attitude. The exceptional performance of our students reflects the holistic approach to education we strive for. We are delighted by their success and look forward to guiding more students towards achieving their goals.” said Director Sandeep Reddy

The accomplishments of Accomplish Academy students in the Telangana State Intermediate Results are a testament to the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. With a range of courses offered, including MPC + IIT JEE, CEC, BIPC + NEET, and MEC + CLAT, Accomplish Academy continues to be a sought-after destination for students aspiring for a bright future.

Established in 2005, Accomplish Academy is a leading educational institution in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, dedicated to providing a comprehensive learning experience. With a focus on academic excellence, integrity, and compassion, Accomplish Academy nurtures students to become intellectually curious, emotionally resilient, and socially responsible individuals. Accomplish Academy offers Day Scholar, Residential and Seperate hostel for Boys and Girls with State of Art Sports Facilites and other facilities focussed on Holistic Development of Students.

For admissions and more information about Accomplish Academy, please visit www.accomplishacademy.in / Contact: +91 99122 00101, +91 99122 00202

