ACT Fibernet Solidifies Position as Top Employer with Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the Seventh Time

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: ACT Fibernet, one of India's leading fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Providers), has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). The award is the recognition of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This is the seventh year ACT Fibernet has been named a GEWA winner.

After another year of disruption in the workplace, Gallup found that ACT Fibernet continued to engage and develop its people in innovative ways. ACT Fibernet has built a sustainable engagement strategy, demonstrating exceptional dedication to its 8000-strong workforce. The leadership's commitment to strengthening employee engagement building a strong organizational culture and maintain a hands-on approach through frontline involvement is very clear. The mutual respect between management and staff is a testament to ACT's positive work environment.

ACT prioritizes individual dignity and strives to maintain a sense of familiarity. The company focuses on recruiting top talent, nurturing employee skills through innovative development programs, and leveraging these capabilities to deliver exceptional service to its extensive customer base.

Avantika Susan Nigam, Chief People Officer, ACT Fibernet, said, "We are deeply honored to receive the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to building a culture of engagement and excellence at ACT Fibernet. Our success is built on the foundation of our dedicated employees, whose passion and innovative spirit drive our company forward. This award is a testament to their hard work and the strong, collaborative environment we've cultivated together. As we continue to grow and evolve in the dynamic telecom industry, we remain committed to investing in our people and maintaining a workplace where every individual can thrive and contribute to our shared success."

"Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace," said Jon Clifton, Chief Executive Officer, Gallup.

The GEWA winners' ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

About ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is one of India's largest wired ISPs, headquartered in Bengaluru, with operations in 30+ cities and serving 2.1 million customers. Known for its cutting-edge technology and high-speed broadband connectivity, the company made waves in 2019 with the launch of its consumer product, ACT Stream TV 4K. ACT Fibernet pioneered 1 Giga-speed connectivity in India, first in Hyderabad in 2017, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai. For more information, please visit www.actcorp.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor