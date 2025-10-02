Action TESA leads the transition from plywood to engineered wood solutions, with innovations like Moist Master, HDHMR, and BOILO powering the change

New Delhi [India], September 30: Action TESA, a leader in India's panel industry, is redefining the future of surface finishes as it drives a significant transformation in the market — a shift from traditional plywood to best of the breed engineered wood solutions like Moist Master, Action TESA HDHMR, Boilo, the boiling water proof & fire retardant boards.

The transition is fuelled by the superior benefits of engineered wood. Moist Master, Action TESA HDHMR & Boilo BWP FR boards offer consistent quality, dimensional stability, and design flexibility that plywood often cannot match. Manufactured with advanced technology, these boards ensure uniform density, smooth surfaces, and excellent machinability, making them the preferred choice for modular furniture, kitchens, wall paneling, and decorative applications. Unlike plywood, which may have knots or gaps, Action TESA range not only suits every need but deliver flawless finishes and better substrate performance for laminates, veneers, and paints.

The rising demand for precision-driven modular furniture solutions, coupled with rapid urbanization, has accelerated this market shift. With its superior moisture resistance and unique features, HDHMR has become the preferred choice of architects, interior designers, carpenters, and end users alike. While Boilo meets the toughest requirements of the category, Moist Master delivers quality solutions that balance performance with affordability.

Mr. Ajay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Action TESA, shared, “The Indian market is rapidly aligning with global trends where engineered wood is becoming the preferred choice over traditional plywood. Engineered Wood range not only help conserve natural forests by utilizing agro-forestry wood but also ensure better resource optimization. At Action TESA, we are committed to educating architects, designers, and OEMs about the benefits of engineered wood and empowering them to make the switch through our globally certified, high-quality products.”

Action TESA's extensive portfolio includes Moist Master, MDF, Action TESA HDHMR, Particle Boards & Boilo BWP FR boards in attractive finishes i.e. Acrylic, UV & Matt finishes. It also offers unmatched Door solutions & best of the breed HDF Laminated Flooring. Its world-class manufacturing facilities, equipped with German technology, emphasize sustainability, precision, and compliance with international environmental standards.

As India's furniture and interior design landscape evolves, Action TESA continues to lead this transformation with innovation, education, and a commitment to delivering surface solutions that meet global benchmarks. For more information, visit www.actiontesa.com

The manufacturing unit of Balaji Action Buildwell (Action TESA) is located in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand, while the corporate office is in New Delhi. Action TESA has achieved many milestones, starting with being India's first and only brand to install the 7th-generation ContiRoll from Siempelkamp GmbH & Co., Germany. With its expansion, Action TESA has become the largest MDF manufacturer in India, with an annual production capacity of 7,50,000 CBM. Furthermore, Action TESA is strengthening its presence in South India by adding another plant in Visakhapatnam, which will double its production capacity.

Accredited for installing the first thin MDF/HDF plant in India

Largest company in Panel Industry of India

Introduced the DOME Technology in India, unique to every product.

Distinction of installing the first True HDF Based Laminate Wooden Flooring manufacturing facility in India

Introduced UV High Gloss Panel for the first time in India.

Further the company is committed to continue adding innovative products to the Indian Interior Infrastructure Industry viz. HDHMR, HDHMR Door, AC-5 HDF Laminated Flooring and, Boilo- BWP FR HDF, OrnaMatte.

Website: www.actiontesa.com

Price: On Request | Availability: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and all major cities across India, Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan through a wide distribution network.

Head Office: Action TESA, Balaji Action Buildwell, G-11, Udyog Nagar, Main Rohtak Road, New Delhi-110041, India

