Actor and Producer Aarushi Nishank's Production Brings Uttarakhand's Beauty to Life in New Series "Life Hill Gayi" starring Divyenndu Sharma, Kusha Kapila

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: They say, you don't take a shot...you make a shot"-Actor and Producer- Aarushi Nishank gears up for her project "Life Hill Gayi" starring Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak and Bhagyashree which will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 9.

"Life Hill Gayi" is the result of Aarushi Nishank's long and interesting journey of being in front of the camera and her love for storytelling. Not only has she produced this captivating series, but she also conceptualized it, driven by a deep desire to celebrate and promote the rich culture of her beloved Uttarakhand. Aarushi's unique vision shines through as she endeavours to showcase the serene and awe-inspiring beauty of Uttarakhand, portraying India through the enchanting lens of this magnificent region. Her passion for her homeland is evident, making "Life Hill Gayi" a truly mesmerizing journey into the heart of Uttarakhand's cultural and natural splendour.

As a young producer who is full of ideas, Aarushi aims to venture into unexplored realms of production by experimenting with new themes and subjects. She envisions delving into revolutionary and untrammelled areas and thus being able to discover her inner self using the limitless possibilities and scope of cinema.

Watch the trailer here- https://youtu.be/7V77GFLdKpE?si=j2AE797CrxRkL97s

"I am incredibly excited for 'Life Hill Gayi.' This series is a reflection of my deep love for entertainment and my passion for showcasing the rich culture and breathtaking beauty of Uttarakhand. Through this project, I aim to bring the serene and awe-inspiring landscapes of my homeland to a global audience. 'Life Hill Gayi' is a journey into the heart of Uttarakhand, and I can't wait for viewers to experience the magic and charm of this remarkable region", says Aarushi Nishank.

