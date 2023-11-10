Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonalee Kulkarni felicitate awardees at Bharat Business Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Reseal, a prominent organisation dedicated to recognising and celebrating business excellence, presented the Bharat Business Awards 2023 in the vibrant city of Mumbai.

Following a string of successful Business Award shows in different regions of Maharashtra, the prestigious event marked the culmination of Reseal’s efforts to acknowledge outstanding entrepreneurs from various industries.

Leading actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonalee Kulkarni, along with Rakesh Kumar, Founder of Intra Life, and Sudarshan Sabat, recognised as the Best Mind Trainer in India, graced the glittering evening and presented the awards to a diverse group of accomplished awardees for their exceptional contributions to the world of business.

Speaking about the Bharat Business Awards, Sudhir Pathade, Founder and CEO of Reseal.in, said, “Creating and sustaining successful businesses entails more than just marketing and promoting. Several factors such as employee retention, securing funding and motivation play key roles in the success of any organisation. Bharat Business Awards is a platform to recognise and felicitate deserving entrepreneurs at the hands of prominent personalities who are a source of inspiration to many.”

Expressing gratitude to the two actresses for being a part of the awards ceremony, Mr Pathade said, “We are overwhelmed and deeply appreciative of the support we have received from the exceptional Tamannaah Bhatia and Sonalee Kulkarni. Their involvement has amplified our mission to inspire and motivate the business community of Maharashtra.”

The Bharat Business Awards 2023 was a memorable evening where outstanding individuals and organisations from various sectors were honoured for their commitment and contribution to the world of business.

The Reseal Market Research and Film Company (www.reseal.in) is a leading organisation specialising in research, branding, media, and films.

Tamannaah Bhatia felicitated the awardees during the first session of the Bharat Business Awards 2023. The list of awardees is as follows:

– Best Financial Market Education of Global Markets – Varsampat Enterprises & Capital

– Most Renowned Herbal Product Brand In India – K K Herbal Industries

– Most Renowned Bakery Raw Material Manufacturer in India – BAKEHAVEN CONFECTIONERIES LLP

– Youngest Business Entrepreneur of the Year – Streamfix Business Management

– Best Catering Services Provider in Gujarat – Sukhadia Caterers

– Best Buisness Personality in India – Yehova Yire Bachat Nidhi Limited

– One Of The Leading Forex Trading Institute in Mumbai – SBCAPITAL’S

– India’s Most Trusted Herbal Brand – (Akkudas Mood Freshner) AKKUDAS TREADING

– One of the Leading Spices Manufacturing Company in Rajasthan – Bissau Mashala House (Do Bhai Gold Masala)

– One of the Leading Ayurvedic Product Manufacturer Company in India – Dream Life Wellness Pvt Ltd

– Most Renowned Pharmaceutical Company in India – INTRA LIFE PRIVATE LIMITED

– One of the Leading Real Estate Company in Maharashtra – Avani Land Developers

– One of the Best Business Personality Of The Year-Bismillah Enterprises

– One of the Leading Man-Power Facility Services Providers In Banglore – “Pythagon Private Limited (Dapa Group)”

– Best Business Personality of the Year – Sharp Enginearing Works, Sharp Business Consultancy & MSME Training Institute

– One of the Best Mind Trainer & Business Coach Of The Year – Devidas Group of Company

– Most Renowned International School in Chandrapur – Era International School

– One of the Leading Warehouse Services Providers In Maharashtra – Ambaji Warehousing Solutions

– Most Trusted Outdoor Media Company in Maharashtra – Namrta Advertising

– One of the Leading Electronics Security Surveillance Services Provider Company in Bihar (India) – Abhi Vision Info Private Limited

– One of the Leading Best Quality Wellness Products in India – Angvo Online Marketing Pvt Ltd.

– India’s Most Renowned Nutraceutical Brand – Atulya Medilink Private Limited

– Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year in Construction Field (Marbles & Granites) – STONEPEDIA Pvt Ltd

– Team Intra Life Bangalore – Intra Life Private Limited

– Team Intra Life Ghaziabad – Intra Life Private Limited

– Team Intra Life Kolkata – Intra Life Private Limited

– Rishabh Marketing Intra Life Super Distributor (South India) – Intra Life Private Limited

– Intra Life Channel Partner KERALA – St. George Agencies

– Intra Life Channel Partner MAHARASHTRA – Pooja Medico

– One of the Leading Construction Company In Buldhana – Suryodya Enterprises

– One of the Leading Oxygen Gas & Nitrogen Manufacturing Company In Gulbarga (Karnataka) – Shiva Industries

– Best Beauty Salon in Bhogpur (Jalandhar) – Balraj Blunt Beauty Salon

– Best Tour operators in north-East-2023 – Niljyoti Travel Agency

– Path-Breaking Leader of the Year 2023 – Brandeas Biz Labs Private Limited

– One of the Leading Business Venture in India – Sambhav Products Importers and Exporters

– Most Renowned Interior Designer Company in India – Kutirply Pvt. ltd

– Emerging Startup of the Year – Renuka Agencies

– One of the Leading Water Solution Machine Manufacturing Company in India – Asian Water Machine

– Best Cybersecurity Institute in India – INSTA – Mrwebsecure

– One of the Leading Industrial Construction Services Provider Company In Vapi – Sai Shlok Infra Pvt. Ltd.

– Most Renowned Financial Technology Company in Thane (Maharashtra) – PE2WAY TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

– Excellence Contribution towards Education Field – Surbhi Admissions Guidance Centre Parli V. Beed

– The Leading Interior Designers Company in Maharashtra – Rajshree Interiors & Infraastructure

– One of the Leading Cotton Yarn Traders in Maharashtra – Adishree Enterprices

– Most Renowned Vastu Consultant in Banglore – Vastav India

– Leading Trading Company in Punjab – Magnum Money

– Best Trading Company in Punjab – Garg Trading Company

– Most renowned Kitchen Sinks Brand in Gujarat – Alpine Sinks

– Most Popular Luxury Bus Travels Service Provider Company in Maharashtra – Sai Abhishek Tours & Travels

– Technocrat of the year – Ease of Doing Business

– Most Popular Luxury Hotel in Surguja (Chattisgarh) – PURPLE ORCHID HOTEL

– One of the Leading Science Academy in Maharashtra – Excellence Science Academy

– One of the Leading Tours & Travels Service Provider Company In Jharkhand – BRN CABS OPC PRIVATE LIMITED

– Best Adventure Resort in India – WONDER VALLEY RECREATIONS AND HOSPITALITY

– Youngest life Coach in India – Mr. Aryan Sabat

– Youngest Mindset Coach in India – Ms. Angel Sabat

– Intra Life Channel Partner ANDHRA PRADESH – Sri Sri Anantha Karthikeya Pharma

– Intra Life Channel Partner KARNATAKA – Lalitha Pharma

– Intra Life Channel Partner TAMIL NADU – MOURYA DRUGES & PHARMACEAUTICALS

– Intra Life Channel Partner GUJARAT – Shafina Medical Store

– YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR – Digitalentio

– Best Multidisciplinary College for Higher Education & Holistic Development in Western Region – Suryadatta College of Management Information Research & Technology (SCMIRT)

– One of the Leading Security Services Provider Company in India – Neru Security Force India Pvt Ltd

Sonali Kulkarni felicitated the awardees during the second session of the Bharat Business Awards 2023. The list of awardees is as follows:

– One of the Best Family Restaurant in Mumbai – Hotel Mauli Group

– Most Trusted Abacus, Vedic Mathematics Education Institute in India – Brains Academy

– One of the Best Business Financial Planner In Navi Mumbai – Corporate Legacy

– One of the Leading Holiday Tours & Travel Agency in Maharashtra – Neeta’s Royal Trips and Holidays

– Most Trusted SPM Machine Manufacturing Company in Sambhaji Nagar – J M Enterprises

– Most Popular Bridal Studio, Beauty Salon & Academy in Badlapur – Rajshree Gosavi Bridal Studio

– One of the Best Garment Manufacturing Company in Maharashtra – Belekar Garments

– Most Leading Fertilizer, Pesticides, Seeds Distributor &Trader in Solapur Pandharpur (Solapur) – Bagal Krushi Seva Kendra

– Most Popular Krushi Seva Kendra in Wardha – Mauli Krushi Seva Kendra

– The Best Quality Agriculture Plant Growth Regulators (PGR) Manufacturers & Suppliers in Solapur – Swamini Agrotech

– One of the Leading Financial Services Provider Company in Kolhapur – Karveer Nivasni Shree Mahalaxmi Kuries Pvt Ltd

– Most Emerging Social Activist & Entrepreneur in Beed – Mahalaxmi Trading Company

– One of the Best Financial Services Provider Company in Maharashtra – One Klick Suvidha Kendra

– One of the Leading Real Estate & Solar Product Supplier Company in Maharashtra – Aniruddha Enterprises

– Most Popular Construction Company in Satara – Akash Kumbhar & Associates

– One of the Best Contractor Services Providers in Nashik – Ashoka Multi Services

– Most Secured Sanitary Napkins Selling Company & Activist in the Field Of Women’s Menstrual Health Awareness – Lifeline Industries

– One of the Best Real Estate Company in Maharashtra – Rajnandini Properties

– Best Defence Academy in Maharashtra – Maruti Defence Academy

– Best Builders & Developers in Pune – S M Builders & Developers S M Udyog Samuh

– Most Unique Themed Restaurant in Maharashtra – Hotel Mayuri

– One Of The Best Interior Designer & Civil Contractors In Maharashtra – Malhar interiors

– Best Financial Services Provider & Mutual Fund Distributor in India – Mentorchamp Pvt Ltd

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor