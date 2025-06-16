Actress Madhurima Tuli Unveils New Brand 'Bakeats' in Noida, Launches Variety of Cookies & Rusks Promising a 'Taste Mein A++' Experience with Every Bite

India PR Distribution

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16: In a flavour-packed launch event held in Noida, PND Exim India LLP introduced its newest offeringBakeats, a vibrant and premium brand of cookies and rusks, designed to deliver what it calls a "Taste Mein A++" experience. The grand unveiling was made even more special with the presence of actress Madhurima Tuli, who officially launched the product line and applauded the initiative.

Setting itself apart in a cluttered market, Bakeats is not just another snack brand, it's fully manufactured in-house by PND Exim India LLP at a high-capacity production unit based in Noida with a capacity of producing 14 tonnes in 24 hours. This ensures strict quality control and unmatched freshness in every pack.

The brand enters the market with 8 delightful cookie variants and 4 crispy rusk options, wrapped in eye-catching, vibrant packaging that's as fresh as the products inside. Bakeats is tailored for modern Indian consumers who crave indulgence, trust quality, and appreciate good design.

"Bakeats is built on the pillars of honesty, flavour, and freshness," said Mr. Pankaj Mishra, Founder of Bakeats. "With complete in-house production, we control everything from ingredients to packaging. Our goal is to bring a premium snacking experience to everyday households without the premium price tag."

At the launch event, actress Madhurima Tuli while unveiling the products said, "Bakeats is fresh, tasty, and packaging is really attractive. I'm really happy to be part of this launch and wish the team huge success."

Bakeats will be initially available across retail markets in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with aggressive expansion planned for other regions. Within the next 3-4 months, the brand will also go live on quick commerce platforms, making it accessible in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, through instant delivery apps.

With bold flavours, standout packaging, and the promise of "Every Bite Baked Right," Bakeats is set to become the next big name in India's homegrown snack aisle.

