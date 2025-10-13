Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation's Swateja Mart initiative empowers women entrepreneurs

Mumbai, Oct 13 Adani Electricity, in association with the Adani Foundation, on Monday announced the overwhelming success of its Swateja Mart initiative, which empowered women entrepreneurs with sales of Rs 2.7 lakh during its week-long outreach 'Maha Mela'.

The Maha Mela, held from September 21 to 28, successfully provided a platform for women from Entrepreneurial Self-Help Groups (ESHGs) to showcase and sell their handcrafted and homemade products across various Adani Electricity offices and government establishments.

The week-long event saw impressive results, with a total of Rs 2,70,000 in sales generated across multiple locations, including Adani Electricity offices, Mantralaya, World Trade Centre, and T2 (Mumbai Airport).

The success not only boosted the financial livelihoods of the participating women but also strengthened their confidence and encouraged a path toward self-reliance.

The initiative, part of the Project ‘Swabhimaan’ programme, is a joint effort by Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation, MAVIM (Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, and BMC, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

"Swateja Mart is a testament to our commitment to sustainable community development," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

"Through our 'Swabhimaan' project, we are not just providing a market; we are building an ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and self-reliance among women from underprivileged communities. We believe this initiative will significantly enhance their livelihoods and contribute to their overall well-being," the spokesperson added.

The Swateja Mart initiative provided a vital platform for over 4,500 women entrepreneurs who are part of ESHGs.

The mart featured 20 stalls offering a diverse range of items, from traditional handicrafts to organic and homemade goods, as well as a cloud kitchen facility, providing professional culinary infrastructure for aspiring food entrepreneurs.

Further, to ensure high standards, over 60 ESHG members received comprehensive training in food preparation, hygiene, and safety from the Indian Hotel Management (IHM) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Since its launch in 2022, Project ‘Swabhimaan’, the flagship women empowerment and livelihood generation initiative of Adani Electricity and the Adani Foundation, has made significant strides.

The programme provides an Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) to women from underprivileged communities in Malad-Malwani, Mira Road, and Bhayandar, offering training, financial literacy, business plan development, and upskilling opportunities.

To date, the project has facilitated credit linkages amounting to Rs 4,81,84,000 for 171 women’s self-help groups, benefiting 1,224 ESHG members.

As a result, more than 500 women now own their own businesses, and participants have seen an average income increase of 29 per cent.

"Since 1996, the Adani Foundation has been dedicated to strategic social investments that create sustainable outcomes across India. Project 'Swabhimaan' exemplifies our vision to empower individuals and communities by providing them with the skills, resources, and support needed to start and grow their own businesses," said an Adani Foundation spokesperson, while highlighting the long-term vision of the programme.

"Swateja Mart is a direct outcome of this commitment, providing a tangible pathway for these women to achieve 'Lakhpati Didi' status and build self-sustaining ventures," the spokesperson added.

