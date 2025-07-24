Adani Enterprises to partner MetTube for copper tubes business

New Delhi, 24 July Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) announced on Thursday that it is divesting a 50 per cent share in its Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd. subsidiary to MetTube and concurrently acquiring a 50 per cent stake in MetTube Copper India Pvt. Ltd. to form a joint venture to produce copper tubes that will significantly reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

"AEL has entered into a share purchase and shareholders agreement with MetTube Mauritius Private Limited (MetTube) aimed at delivering next generation solutions to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry through their state-of-the-art facilities,” the company said in a statement.

"This alliance is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported copper tubes and building a robust domestic ecosystem for copper-based applications,” the statement said.

MetTube, a part of the diversified Metdist Group, brings decades of global experience in manufacturing high-performance copper tubes. Adani Enterprises, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, has already established advanced copper manufacturing infrastructure in Gujarat's Mundra, including the greenfield copper tube facility under Kutch Copper Tubes Limited (KCTL).

The dual investment structure ensures equal ownership and shared governance, enabling both entities to co-create a future-ready copper tube business, keeping in mind India’s vision of improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, according to the company statement.

"This partnership with MetTube is a strategic leap towards making India self-reliant in copper tube manufacturing.

"India’s copper tube demand is growing rapidly, and this alliance strengthens our commitment to the 'Make in India' vision with globally benchmarked manufacturing. Together with Adani, we aim to deliver high-quality, locally manufactured Inner Grooved copper tubes that meet international standards. This partnership reflects our shared ambition for sustainable growth and innovation," said Apurv Bagri, Chairman, Metdist Group.

The alliance leverages Adani’s forward-integrated copper ecosystem—anchored by its 0.5 MTPA copper refinery project in Mundra—and MetTube’s global manufacturing and marketing expertise. This synergy will enable scale and speed in copper tube production, besides supporting India’s green infrastructure goals by supplying high-performance copper tubes for HVAC, renewable energy, and smart construction applications. The copper tubes produced will cater to critical sectors such as air conditioning, refrigeration, and plumbing, where demand is surging due to urbanisation and climate-responsive infrastructure needs, the statement added.

