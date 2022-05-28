Adani Green commissions 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant

AHEJOL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, the company said on Saturday.

This is the first wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India. The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand.

"Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India's growing need for green energy," Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd, said in a statement.

"The commissioning of our hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India's sustainable energy goals. We are extremely proud of the unrelenting effort our team has put in to deliver India's first wind-solar hybrid plant," he said.

"This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic," Jaain added.

The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at the national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all. With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030, the company said in the statement.

The Adani Group's Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) platform has consistently demonstrated and aided the Group in achieving a superior operational performance of the entire renewables portfolio spread across various locations in India.

The ENOC platform will be instrumental in delivering industry-leading performance through this newly commissioned wind-solar hybrid power plant. Adani Green is committed to all the UNSDGs with a focus on SDGs 7, 9, and 13, Adani Green Energy Limited said.

( With inputs from ANI )

