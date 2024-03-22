Adani Green Energy Gallery at UK Science Museum becomes a reality

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Chairman and Adani Group Founder Gautam Adani has welcomed the partnership with The Science Museum in the UK that had resulted in a new gallery, The Adani Green Energy Gallery.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Adani said," Delighted to see the new 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' becoming a reality in partnership with the Science Museum in London. This landmark gallery will showcase the scientific vision of a sustainable future, powered by renewables and low carbon technologies. #SustainableFuture #GreenEnergy."

According to the website of the UK Science Museum, 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' uses both recognisable and surprising objects plus interactive exhibits to highlight how we can journey to a more sustainable futureand our role in achieving that low carbon world.

The gallery has three sections, the first, 'Future Planet', which explores the changes to climate and examines how scientists use complex computer models to glimpse the climate futures.

The second-'Future Power' focuses on the projects and technologies that could be used in a low-carbon future.

The third 'Our Future' features these ideas suggested by children on how the world will meet its energy needs in years to come and experts' responses to these ideas.

On March 14, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), one of the world's leading renewable energy (RE) companies, had operationalized 126 MW wind power capacity in Gujarat. This marked the completion of the 300 MW of project, with 174 MW being operationalized earlier.

According to a company release, the 300 MW wind project will produce ~1,091 million electricity units, leading to an avoidance of approximately 0.8 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor