Adani Group to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Gujarat's Kutch region over next 5 years: Karan Adani

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : The Adani Group has committed to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next five years in the Kutch region of Gujarat, Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, announced on Sunday, at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region.

Karan Adani vowed that the Group will complete its mega Khavda project and commission the full 37 gigawatt of capacity by 2030.

Adani Group will also double its port capacity at Mundra in the next 10 years time, he said.

"Every one of these investments aligns with India's national priorities, employment generation, industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and long-term resilience," he said.

As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Gujarat will remain a cornerstone of this national transformation, he said.

"The Adani Group remains deeply committed to being a trusted partner in building a strong, self-reliant, and globally respected India," Karan Adani said.

The Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited said Kutch represents a very powerful symbol of transformation.

"Once considered remote and challenging, Kutch today has emerged as one of India's most strategic industrial, logistics and energy hubs," he said.

"For Adani Group, Mundra is our Karma Bhoomi. It is not only India's largest commercial port and a fully integrated multimodal logistics gateway, but it is also home to India's largest copper smelter plant, coal to PVC complex and solar manufacturing complex. Mundra demonstrates how long-term vision can transform not just a region, but also how industries can transform."

He said the Khavda project is India's statement to the world that economic growth, climate responsibility, and energy security can move forward together.

Karan Adani also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the conference today in Rajkot.

"Under your leadership, India has undergone a fundamental transformation, not just in scale, but in our mindset. You have taught the nation to think long term, to build institutions instead of announcements, and to see development not as a series of projects, but as a civilization's mission...From reforming governance and infrastructure to restoring India's global confidence, you have redefined what decisive leadership looks like in a democracy. Today, India does not merely aspire to grow, it aspires to lead, to set standards, and to shape the future of the world. And Gujarat stands as the living proof of this philosophy, where vision is matched by execution and ambition is backed by delivery," Karan Adani said.

