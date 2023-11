adesso expands delivery capabilities in India with new office and delivery center in Kochi Infopark

From left to right (front row), Janaki Vijayakumar, Pramod Muralidharan, Torsten Wegener, Shali Hassan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 23: Leading IT service provider adesso continues its global expansion with a new office and delivery center at Kochi, Kerala. The new center opened at Kochi Infopark marks their second location in India. The adesso group is concentrating on increasing its worldwide delivery and transformation skills, making itself a more attractive global partner for digitalization.

The new delivery center was inaugurated by Torsten Wegener, Executive Board Member, adesso. In the next three years, adesso aims to hire over 600 employees to assist global customers from their newly inaugurated center. adesso's expansion into Kochi is a testament to their commitment to the Indian market and their goal to provide cutting-edge digital solutions to companies and organizations globally.

With this further international expansion, adesso strengthens its SmartShore approach to address talent and skills shortages in software development. In doing so, adesso continues to follow its path of deploying global teams working on various IT projects from more than 64 adesso locations in 15 countries worldwide.

Torsten Wegener, member of the Executive Board of adesso SE, responsible for the Indian subsidiaries, said, “I am very excited to see our new office in Kochi and meet our growing teams. Kochi’s thriving and growing IT ecosystem and skilled talent pool make it the ideal location for adesso. Kochi will join our large network of existing SmartShore facilities, enabling us to drive business results for our customers with access to a diverse talent pool, faster time-to-market, and reduced risk of operational disruptions.”

Pramod Muralidharan, Managing Director of adesso India: “The newly inaugurated Kochi office will serve as a base and launch pad for growth of adesso in India. It will be responsible for the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in sectors such as financial services, automotive, retail, manufacturing, energy, and utilities, with a focus on service offerings that leverage digital platforms, cloud, data and analytics, and managed services.”

More information is available at www.adesso.in

About adesso:

adesso is one of the leading IT service providers in the German-speaking area and focuses its consulting and software development activities on the core business processes of companies and public authorities. adesso's strategy is based on three pillars: the comprehensive industry-specific know-how of its staff, extensive expertise in technology that is independent of manufacturers and the application of reliable methods in software implementation projects. adesso delivers the right IT solutions to increase the ability of companies and organisations to compete in the core sectors of insurance/reinsurance, banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, energy supply, public administration, automotive and manufacturing industry, trade, transport, media, entertainment, lottery and sports.

adesso was founded in Dortmund in 1997 and the adesso Group currently employs more than 9,000 people (full-time equivalents). adesso's shares are listed on the Prime Standard/SDAX. The Group has key customers in the banking segment (including Commerzbank, KfW, DZ Bank, Helaba, Union Investment, BayernLB and DekaBank), the insurance segment (including Munich Re, Hannover Re, DEVK, DAK, Zurich Versicherung, Medizinischer Dienst der Krankenversicherung (MDK-IT)) and numerous other sectors (Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, Westdeutsche Lotterie, Swisslos, DZR Deutsches Zahnärztliches Rechenzentrum, TÜV Rheinland, REWAG, the Procurement Agency of the Federal Ministry of the Interior (Beschaffungsamt des BMI) and the Bavarian State Ministry of Justice (Bayerisches Staatsministerium der Justiz).

