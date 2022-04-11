Admissions for NMIMS MPSTME's 6-year B.Tech Program (After class 10th) Closing Soon

Keeping in mind the current industry trends, MPSTME recently initiated a unique six-year B.Tech. program which inducts students into the world of engineering right after class 10th. The program prepares students for their engineering careers from a young age by removing the overlap of subjects in school and engineering college and focussing on application-based training and live projects.

The highlights of this course are:

* 12 Semesters, spread over 6 years.

* Core and stream specific applied sciences are taught in the first two years, followed by stream-specific core courses and electives in the next three years.

* The curriculum is reviewed annually with industry and academic experts making it relevant to the market

* A final year project which provides the end-to-end experience of putting theoretical skills into practice

* One Semester of In-plant Training (Semester XII)

* Internal Continuous Assessment (ICA) comprising of Midterm Exams, other evaluation components like tutorials, practical's, assignments, quizzes, presentations, seminars, mini-projects, and final examinations

* Faculty Mentors who handhold and guide students for the entire period on campus.

* Life skills training (Personality Development, Soft skills, Employability skills, competitive exam preparation)

* 25+ Professional Chapters and Committees on campus with 200+ events all through the year.

* Periodically connect with parents for happenings on campus

The program also features specializations in streams such as Mechanical engineering, Computer engineering, Data Science, and IT.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for taking up the program, students must have passed their class 10 exams with 70 per cent aggregate marks in general science and mathematics or physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Students must be below 17 years of age at the time of applying for the course.

The selection process is through a merit list after which selected candidates will be required to attend an in-person counselling session at the MPSTME campus in Mumbai.

Established in 2006, MPSTME was set up as a constituent school of SVKM's NMIMS University. It aims at meeting the growing demand for engineers in the country. MPSTME campus in Mumbai stands tall, exuding India's progress in the field of education.

With a legacy of 41 years, NMIMS has grown to be not only one of the top 10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multidisciplinary, multi-campus University in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh with sixteen constituent schools. We cater to different sectors of education like management, engineering, technology management, science, law, finance, etc. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence at the University. Today, more than 17000+ students and 750+ full-time faculty members are part of India's most sought-after academic community.

Admissions closing on 30th April, 2022.

