After a Decade of Ethical Journalism in Gujarati, Khabarchhe.com To Launch Hindi and English Portals

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 30: When Khabarchhe.com was born on May 1, 2014, digital journalism in India and especially in Gujarat was an uncertain territory. The internet was flooded with clickbait. Truth had to compete with noise.

And in the middle of that noise, Khabarchhe chose silence – the kind that listens, verifies, and speaks only what's real.

“We started with no backing, no investors, no marketing. All we had was a stubborn belief in ethical journalism,” says Utkarsh Patel, Founder-Editor of Khabarchhe.com.

“Every click we earned, we earned with credibility. Every reader we gained, we gained with integrity,” he added.

For a decade, Khabarchhe.com stood its ground – refusing sensationalism, rejecting political pressures, and never trading truth for traffic. In an industry where survival often depends on compromise, Khabarchhe chose clarity over clutter.

It wasn't easy. The early years were lonely. The market didn't reward honesty. Advertisers preferred volume over values. But slowly, the readers found Khabarchhe — and stayed.

Today, on completing 10 years, Khabarchhe is not just surviving — it is growing.

The platform is now launching Hindi and English portals, taking stories of Gujarat and interests of Gujarat to national and international audiences.From hyperlocal issues to state politics, Gujarat's pulse will now beat in multiple languages.

Khabarchhe is also stepping into hyperlocal news, making space for every street, town, and unheard citizen.

What began as a bold experiment is now a proven model:journalism without agenda is not just possible — it's sustainable.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor