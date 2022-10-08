After changing 200,000 lives, Swati Vakharia is willing to launch more ayurvedic products at Nabhi Sutra

“My happy moment was to reach 2 lac families in a span of few months with Nabhi Sutra”: Swati Vakharia

Vadodara, October 8: Meet Swati Sutaria Vakharia, who has just completed an NSRCEL 10000 women program from IIM-Bangalore, the leading incubation centre for startups, emerging businesses and women entrepreneurs in India. Swati, an inspiration to so many women, is a rare combination of a technocrat and entrepreneur. Today she runs Nabhi Sutra, which is based on the principle of how adding a few drops of essential oil to the belly button can provide remedies to a lot of health issues.

Swati was always interested in stretching her entrepreneurial wings since childhood, but her dream came true when she realized that this technique of massaging the belly button lays its deep-rooted focus in the roots of India via Ayurveda. However, she realized that no one had ever realized to tap the market yet. To her surprise, when she lost a lot of hair post the birth of her daughter, she strengthened her focus even more to launch her brand; hence Nabhi Sutra was born. India’s very first ayurvedic belly button oils brand, Nabhi Sutra, lays a deep-rooted focus on non-invasive ways to take care of health.

Swati has an impressive Master’s degree in Business Management and is the creative head behind Nabhi Sutra and Women Planet. She has been working in digital marketing for more than fourteen years and owns an IT Firm named Black iD Solutions. She runs a campaign, ‘Muskaan’, designed to educate women in rural areas about menstrual hygiene.

Swati is a staunch believer in ayurvedic and home remedies. Being who she is, she is inclined to Ayurveda. It was this very fact that prophylactic measures lead to a healthy life and how significant role it played in her and her infant’s life that ignited the conceptualization and launch of her brand Nabhi Sutra, India’s very first ayurvedic belly button oils. Nabhi In Hindu mythology, the navel is one of the symbols of rebirth.

Swati believed in making a conscious decision for her brand by launching a cruelty-free, 100% Natural, FDA & ISO Certified brand that has seen its roots in the soil of India.

Lately, Nabhi Sutra has been featured in the list of Femina Power Brands 2022. At the same time, Swati has been featured in the list of 20 self-made entrepreneurs by Outlook India. The brand has been a preferred choice by a lot of celebrities and could achieve a huge organic followers base in the online industry.

They recently launched Kids & Mother hair nourishment oil under the brand ADHYAY by Nabhi Sutra. ADHYAY is a brand which caters to 100% ayurvedic and natural solutions to achieve healthy & sustainable lifestyle goals.

Swati has been a staunch believer in women’s empowerment and leading a team with an 80% women’s force. She is willing to support women for their livelihood and plans to create such options for women in villages as well as to make them independent, with the help of her charitable trust Women Planet Foundation.

