Agoda and TPB Philippines join hands to bring the world to the Philippines' shores

Singapore, September 18: Digital travel platform Agoda has joined forces with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines in an exciting new partnership designed to showcase the Philippines as a must-visit destination for international travelers.

The collaboration, effective immediately, will run until 15th December 2024, with travel periods until 31st March 2025. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to elevating the Philippines' visibility on the world stage as a prime tourist destination while driving increased inbound tourism.

Through this initiative, Agoda and TPB are combining their marketing resources to drive international arrivals and promote the vast cultural and natural beauty of the Philippines.The partnership features exclusive discounts and co-branded marketing campaigns aimed at attracting international travelers to both well-known and lesser-known cities across the Philippines, with travel periods until 31st March 2025. Campaign details will be prominently displayed on Agoda's website and mobile app, as well as on the Travel Philippines mobile app.

"Agoda has been dedicated to supporting the tourism industry in the Philippines. We are excited to partner once again with TPB through the latest program as a significant step to leverage our digital expertise as well as our global network to showcase the myriad destinations and vibrant culture of the Philippines to a global audience," said Omri Morgenshtern, Chief Executive Officer at Agoda.

TPB's Chief Operating Officer, Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "TPB is thrilled to once again join forces with Agoda in our mutual goal of enhancing travel experiences for both new and returning visitors to the Philippines. This partnership allows us to utilize cutting-edge digital marketing strategies and valuable insights to promote our unique destinations and create memorable experiences for our tourists."

Agoda has a history of supporting the Philippines' tourism sector. In 2021, it was the first digital travel platform to introduce quarantine packages to assist returning Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, Agoda launched the Eco Deals Program in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund, aimed at promoting sustainable tourism and supporting biodiversity initiatives in Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan, and whale shark conservation programs in Donsol, Sorsogon.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in class technology to make travel even easier.

About the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines

TPB is an attached agency of the Philippine Department of Tourism, mandated to market and promote the country both domestically and internationally as a premier tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In collaboration with private and public stakeholders, TPB aims to deliver an exceptional, high-value experience for every visitor.

