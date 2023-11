Ahmedabad International Literature Festival will be held on 24th, 25th and 26th November 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 23: Three days of the 8th edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival with the theme‘Literature and Human Development' will be inaugurated by Dr. Justice K.J. Thaker,Hon. Chairperson of Gujarat State Human Rights Commission withDr. SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.)andnotedactor and poet Shri Akhilendra Mishra along with the founder of the festival, Umashanker Yadav on 24th November 2023 at CEE Ahmedabad.

Mentor of the festival, Dr. SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.) during pre-event press meet said that looking at the degrading human values across the globe, we decided to explore the role of literature in the human development through this edition. Different topics like the role of creative industries and schools, mental health, feminist writings, partition literature, North East literature, world literature, Children's literature, social projects and poetry sessions have been designed to understand and discuss the role of literature and the necessity of developing the humans into bigger human beings with wider perspectives, inclusivity, compassion and the sense of belongingness among the human race.

Prominent speakers are film actors Rajendra Gupta, Yashpal Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra. Journalists Mayank Shekhar, Dr. Shirish Kashikar, Jyoti Yadav, lyricist Dr. Sagar, journalist and author Shirish Khare, Ketan Trivedi, Dr. Heera Lal IAS and Kumud Verma will be participating in the event. Prince of erstwhile Rajpipla state, Manvendra Sinh Gohil, noted neurologist Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir V. Shah, actor and poet Ravi Yadav, Prof Sunil Maheshwari IIMA, literary agent and writer Preeti Gill, Prof. KB Veio Pou of North East and student writers and authors from African countries and Bangladesh will also share their views on different subjects. Noted Gujarati poets Harsh Brahmbhatt, Krushna Dave and Anil Chavda will also be participating.

Founder Director of the festival, Umashanker Yadav informed that more than 100 speakers and performers form different walks of life from all over India and abroad will be participating in over 30 sessions for three days. He told that due to proactive approach of he and his team, many schools, colleges and universities are enthusiastically participating through their principals, teachers and students as moderators, speakers, performers and volunteers in this edition which will encourage creativity in children and young adults at the early age.Another highlight of this edition is Ballet dance performance by Naz Group of Kazakhstan as part of 7th edition of India International Folk festival organized by ICCR (M.E.A.) Government of India.

An initiative of Ikon Education Foundation, the festival is being supported by Gujarat Tourism as PATRON, Enertech Fuel Solutions Pvt. Ltd, GMDC and ONGC along with Ikon Barcode Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor