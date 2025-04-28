Ahuja Residences Launches 'Ahuja Residency Sage' - A Chic New Boutique Hotel in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 28: Ahuja Residences, a trusted name in India's hospitality sector, proudly announces the launch of Ahuja Residency Sage, a premium boutique hotel located in the vibrant neighbourhood of Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. This stylish new address marks the brand's second property in New Delhi, following the successful openings of AR Suites at KLJ Square, AIR by Ahuja Residences in DLF Phase 2, and MG Road, Gurugram.

Strategically located just 2.1 km from the iconic Qutub Minar, Ahuja Residency Sage offers easy access to key landmarks, including Qutub Golf Course, Sanjay Van, the bustling malls of Saket, Hauz Khas Village, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). With New Delhi Railway Station only 14 km away and Indira Gandhi International Airport just 17 km away, the hotel serves as a convenient base for both business and leisure travellers. Designed to blend comfort, character, and connectivity, Ahuja Residency Sage provides a thoughtfully curated stay experience tailored to the modern traveller's needs.

"Ahuja Residency Sage is more than just a hotel; it's a refined living experience," says Mr. Jaideep Ahuja, MD & CEO of Ahuja Residences. "We have created a space where design, comfort, affordability, and location come together to meet the needs of today's traveller. It's luxury with heart and a stay that feels personal, not generic.

The hotel features 31 elegantly appointed rooms across the Deluxe, Superior, and Premium categorieseach designed to provide a seamless blend of style and functionality. Guests can expect plush bedding, contemporary furnishings, high-speed Wi-Fi, satellite TV, a well-stocked minibar, ergonomic workspaces, and refined bathrooms equipped with rain showers and premium toiletries. Whether you're working remotely or unwinding after a long day, every room is crafted to deliver unmatched comfort and convenience.

Adding to the experience is Cafe Breeze, the hotel's intimate 30-seater restaurant and cafe. Featuring a thoughtfully curated menu of Indian and international dishes, Cafe Breeze emphasises fresh, seasonal ingredients and accommodates diverse palates and dietary preferences. Ideal for a quick breakfast, a relaxed lunch, or a cozy evening coffee, the cafe is a favourite with guests.

Thoughtfully designed and fully equipped with state-of-the-art AV technology, flexible seating configurations, private dining options, and breakout zones, the venue is ideal for business meetings, workshops, conferences, intimate celebrations, and pre-wedding functions in South Delhi.

With its prime location, warm hospitality, contemporary design, and exceptional value, Ahuja Residency Sage is poised to become one of South Delhi's most sought-after boutique hotels. It's the perfect address for travellers who seek comfort, connectivity, and characterwithout compromise.

With over four decades of experience, Ahuja Residences is a trailblazer in premium serviced apartments, corporate housing, and boutique hotels in India.

The brand operates across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Ahmedabad, Rohtak, and Sri City-Chennai, with over 500 varied properties consisting of 2,500+ guest rooms, a robust growth pipeline and aggressive growth plans.

Well-known for its consistency and innovation, Ahuja Residences' portfolio includes top-rated stays in Vasant Vihar, Defence Colony, Golf Links, and DLF Phases 1 & 2. Its suite-only brand, AR Suites, and Japanese hospitality vertical, Yuhi Hospitality Services, further expand its footprint in specialised stays.

