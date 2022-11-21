Aiden Vagator Goa all set to redefine the hospitality landscape in Goa!

The brand-Aiden by the Best Western Hotels and Resorts is known for trendy, boutique hotels that immaculately blend style and luxury with local flair. Their newest offering is Aiden Vagator, which will enthral Goans with an eclectic mix of culture, charm and local adventure - all in the oh-so typical Aiden-style!

Aiden's starry launch was attended by many well-known celebrities including the famous music director Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame. Amongst other celebs who graced the event were Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Sohail Khan and Mahima Chaudhry.

Aiden Vagator Goa is amongst the first Aidens in India by the Best Western Chain of Hotels. Located just a few minutes away from the Vagator beach, it pampers guests with hospitality that is on par with global standards. However, what sets it apart is, it imbues the atmosphere with a unique charm creating an 'Only here' experience.

Aiden's amenities include free WiFi and a fitness centre at the guests' disposal, guests would never miss out on their routine activities be it #WorkfromGoa goals or #FitnessGoals.There is also a swimming pool that the guests can dip into and swim their worries away. Aiden Vagator also features a multicuisine cafe, a restaurant with a full-fledged bar offering crafted cocktails and contemporary Indian cuisine.

Aiden is centrally located and is close to beaches, popular restaurants, clubs and marketplaces. Because of it, it is the ideal destination and preferred choice for travellers and tourists.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration, Irene Almeida, General Manager, Best Western Aiden Vagator said, "with world-class service, a wide range of modern amenities and a tourist-friendly location, the Aiden Vagator, is much more than the finest international hospitality stopover in Goa".

"Best Western Hotels & Resorts continues to experience tremendous growth in both size and scale, as well as penetration in diverse markets globally and we are delighted to introduce more industry - leading properties to the guests in India, " said Atul Jain, Best Western's Chief Operating Officer of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

For booking information and other details, contact Aiden Vagator at +918326742030.

