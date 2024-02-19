Air India picks Thales for in-flight entertainment experiences

New Delhi [India], February 19 : Air India has selected Thales' AVANT Up inflight entertainment (IFE) solution in order to deliver engaging and memorable guest experiences to its flyers.

Thales will upgrade and retrofit Air India's current fleet of 40 Boeing 777's and 787's with its state-of-the-art AVANT Up system, starting in 2024 and continuing through 2025.

Additionally, Thales will install AVANT Up IFE on Air India's 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with deliveries to commence in 2025.

"Thales is proud to build on the enduring relationship with Air India to support the airline's transformation in redefining the passenger entertainment experience," Thales, a French multinational company that designs, develops and manufactures electrical systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace industry, said in a press release.

Thales' AVANT Up features Optiq, 4K QLED HDR displays designed to provide the best viewing experience in the air with unrivalled picture quality. Optiq features in-screen USB-A and USB-C high speed charging ports and is the only display with two Bluetooth connections and built-in Wi-Fi.

With Optiq, passengers can pair their wireless headphones or other devices to the display while also charging their phones and laptops so they can arrive at their destination recharged and relaxed.

"At Thales, we are very proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Air India. We are committed to supporting the airline's transformation by delivering state-of-the-art AVANT Up technologies that transcend the ordinary to offer Air India's customers world-class inflight experiences celebrating the vibrant culture and colours of India." Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice President, Avionics, Thales.

"India is the fastest growing aviation market in the world, with huge potential for further growth. This sets the stage for airlines to elevate the overall flying experience of passengers. We are pleased to support Air India in achieving the ambition of providing superior customer experience with our advanced AVANT Up inflight entertainment." Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India, Thales.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India, said partnering with Thales for inflight entertainment systems is a step in the direction of their transformation programme.

"This latest inflight entertainment technology will allow us to stay at the forefront of aviation technology and will help us provide our passengers with a unique onboard entertainment system," Dogra added.

