Air India takes delivery of first line-fit Boeing 787-9 at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Air India has ushered in a significant new chapter in its transformation journey with the arrival of its first line-fit Boeing 787-9, custom-built for the airline, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Monday.

The aircraft, registered as VT-AWA, completed a non-stop ferry flight of 16 hours and 58 minutes from Boeing's Everett factory in Washington state. The long-haul delivery flight was operated by a cockpit crew of four Air India pilots, symbolising not just the arrival of a new aircraft but the airline's renewed commitment to delivering a world-class flying experience.

According to the Airline, the new aircraft, which bears the registration VT-AWA, comes with 296 seats across three cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. The aircraft features bespoke cabin interiors installed directly on Boeing's production line, the details of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The delivery of VT-AWA is part of Air India's broader fleet modernisation plan for 2026, which includes six widebody aircraft comprising Airbus A350-1000s and Boeing 787-9s.

In parallel, Air India is progressing with an extensive retrofit programme for its existing fleet. Twenty-six legacy Boeing 787-8 aircraft are undergoing comprehensive nose-to-tail refurbishments, including new cabins and the airline's refreshed livery under the new Air India branding. Several of these aircraft are scheduled to return to service in 2026.

With these additions and upgrades, Air India expects that nearly 60 per cent of its widebody fleet will feature modern, upgraded interiors by the end of the year.

The newly delivered Boeing 787-9 is slated to enter international long-haul commercial service in February 2026, with route details and operational schedules to be announced shortly.

The arrival of the aircraft reinforces Air India's ongoing efforts to redefine its global presence and elevate passenger experience as it accelerates its transformation into a modern, full-service global airline.

