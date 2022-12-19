Airtel launches 5G services in Shimla

Leading telecom company Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Shimla.

The telco said its Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Customers with fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, according to the company statement.

Currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad area and a few other select locations, the service provider said it would augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

On the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, Chief Executive Officer for Upper North, said, "Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

The company said Airtel 5G Plus would bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, this service will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, it added. The company said Airtel 5G Plus would revolutionise education, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics.

( With inputs from ANI )

