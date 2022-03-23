AjnaLens and Tata Technologies create 'Metaverse' for Industrial Training, Virtually Teleport Trainees to job sites

Taking a giant leap to bridge the demand for skilled workforce, AjnaLens, Mumbai-based XR hardware and software company, joined hands with Tata Technologies to digitize 150 ITIs in Karnataka.

The initiative equips ITIs with AjnaXR stations, the VR-based Phygital Training Simulator that provides immersive skill training to drive performance and reduce training cost. The Karnataka ITI Upgrade into Industry 4.0 aims to upskill more than 9,000 students this year as part of this initiative. By far, this is the largest implementation of a VR based trade skilling simulator in the world.

AjnaXR Station is a made-in-India, highly scalable VR training simulator for Industrial trainings

One-stop solution for diverse set of trainings

Virtually teleports trainee to an actual job site/paint shop/welding workshop

Unlimited practice on industry-graded tools to build muscle memory

Multilingual training that gives immediate ROI

"Skilling will drive India through the Industrial Revolution 4.0. Enabling and empowering the grassroots is pivotal to bridge the skill gap. AjnaLens has successfully transformed the ITIs in Karnataka and is ready to create more ripples by cascading the impact to other states of India. It is a well-equipped workforce that will truly harbour India's future and meet the growing demand of the industry," says Sushil Kumar, Global Head, Govt Projects & Skill Development at Tata Technologies.

AjnaLens has been working towards creating a tangible impact in the training sector with their innovative ideas backed by cutting-edge technology.

Abhijit Patil, Co-founder & COO, AjnaLens says, "Collaboration is key to bringing an inclusive and lasting change. We thank Tata Technologies for making us a part of this impactful initiative. Aligned with our vision of Make in India and creating a positive impact at the grassroots, this partnership is a key milestone towards upskilling the current and future workforce of India. Combining immersive virtual experience with the actual industry-graded tools paves the most effective and sustainable way to make India's youth job-ready. Going forward, we plan to multiply the impact by expanding the training module across other states."

AjnaXR Station is a scalable VR training solution which is manufactured and assembled in India. Each station is equipped to provide training across multiple modules by representing the real world in the virtual world, making training effective and engaging while reducing the training time and cost.

"Upgrading the skilling ecosystem of the country, AjnaXR station provides scalable, data-driven training to the youth. While we are progressing on multiple development indices, the rate of unemployment and skill gap in India is glaring. Our goal is to encourage youth to gain hands-on experience and help them increase their earning potential by becoming employable," he adds.

Enabling the trainees to practice the skills for long hours, the company has built one of the world's most lightweight VR Glasses which weigh only 153 gms, as compared to the popular international brands which weigh around 500 gms. In order to help students build muscle memory, AnjaLens has built an innovative tracking system to track real-life tools in the virtual environment, making the product highly scalable for training.

The initiative will empower youth at the grassroots by exposing them to upskilling opportunities which AjnaXR Station brings to their nearest ITI. The impact-driven startup, AjnaLens, has successfully created direct and indirect employment for students, especially for female ITI students by engaging them to assemble and deliver 300 units of AjnaXR Station. The trained students play the role of peer-facilitators, encouraging more students to join and create scalable impact by bridging the skill gap.

AjnaLens is trusted by prominent clients including the Indian Army, Navy, Ministry of Defence, DRDO, Government of Maharashtra, Vedanta and supported by Forge Accelerator, a leading startup incubator, through every stage of its journey.

Named after 'Ajna', the sixth chakra or the third eye which activates 'intuitive vision', AjnaLens is a Mumbai-based company making immersive augmented, virtual and mixed reality devices and software solutions for Defence, Enterprise and Skilling sectors. It is the first and only XR hardware OEM to manufacture AR/VR glasses in India.

The impact-driven startup is on a mission to unlock human potential by empowering them with augmented intelligence. In November 2014 at IIT Bombay, AjnaLens was established with a purpose to foster inclusive development in society by empowering people at the grassroots with the right tool for this decade - a 'holographic computer'. It empowers and enables humans into perceiving and doing what is beyond their capabilities by seamlessly connecting the digital world with reality.

AjnaLens is currently helping India's government and fortune 500 companies in their digital transformation journey by providing end-to-end solutions such as Enterprise Metaverse, VR training simulators, AR-based remote assistance, Digital twin as well as providing indigenous defence solutions like see-through armour to Indian Defence forces.

AjnaLens has filed 15+ National and International patents in augmented reality and allied fields. The company has won accolades like the Most promising startup by ECLINA Defennovation for cutting-edge innovations. AjnaLens is a growing family of 50 people, inviting bright minds to join their vision.

