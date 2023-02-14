Akanksha Maker – Charting A Successful Journey In Travel Writing, Journalism And Brand Management

Akanksha Maker, a journalist, editor and marketeer, wears many hats

New Delhi (India), February 14: Akanksha Maker, a master’s graduate in Marketing & Communications from the Westminster Business School in London, has carved a niche for herself in the world of marketing, communications, journalism, and brand management. With over 5 years of experience with Business Traveler India, she has honed her skills in travel writing, established strong connections in the industry, and grown the magazine to new heights. Her latest venture is as Executive Editor (travel and hospitality) at Svasa Life, a luxury lifestyle publication that caters to India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals. As a part of her role, she’s creating unique brand partnerships for Svasa along with the creation of curated content for the business community of India are also luxury seekers at the same time.

Her most memorable business trips include visits to Tokyo, London, Kathmandu, and Paris, where she had the chance to soak up the local culture, attend concerts, and enjoy scenic views of Mount Fuji and Mount Everest. Her passion for travel and journalism stems from her childhood when she accompanied her family on many trips and developed an interest in the written word. From freelancing with Mumbai Mirror and iDiva to working as a managing editor, Akanksha is also a micro-influencer who creates dynamic digital content for her audience that ranges from travel, F&B, luxury, art and lifestyle.

Akanksha’s journey in the world of travel writing and marketing has been filled with memorable experiences and a passion for discovering new places and meeting people from different walks of life. Her ability to juggle writing, traveling, and editing has helped her excel in her career and make a name for herself in the industry. She has had a diverse and exciting career in the world of journalism and media. Her passion for the written word started during her school years when she discovered her love for journalism. After studying BMM and then completing her Master’s in Marketing & Communications from the Westminster Business School in London, Akanksha started her journey in marketing and communications with the Publicis Group.

However, it was her role as Assistant Editor at Business Traveler India that truly kick-started her career in the world of journalism. The global travel publication, which has been around since 1976, was planning its launch in 2015, and Akanksha chose to be a part of the team. With her passion for travel, this role helped her expand her horizons and truly realize her passion for travel writing and brand management. During her 5-year stint with the magazine, Akanksha traveled to over 22 countries and got to meet people from all walks of life, which fueled her love for writing and storytelling.

In her role as Assistant Editor, Akanksha grew the magazine to new heights and established strong connections within the industry. Eventually, she took on the role of Managing Editor, further cementing her position as a leader in the industry. However, after a brief period with Conde Nast, Akanksha found herself at the forefront of a new and exciting venture: Svasa Life. As the Executive Editor (travel and hospitality) of Svasa Life, Akanksha continues to bring her diverse experience in PR, marketing, journalism, and brand management to the table. She is also an upcoming micro-influencer and digital creator who is passionate about travel, hospitality, and F&B.

In short, Akanksha Maker’s journey as a writer, journalist, and now Managing Editor has been a diverse and exciting one. From traveling the world, meeting new people, and telling their stories to lead the charge at Svasa Life, Akanksha has made a name for herself in the world of journalism and media.

