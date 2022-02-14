AkzoNobel announces Paint the Future startup challenge in India

Discovering creative solutions to improve the digital consumer experience is the focus of AkzoNobel's 2022 Paint the Future regional startup challenge, which is all set to be launched in India.

Startups are being invited to tap into the company's broad knowledge and extensive expertise to help enrich their own business and build the best value proposition for their digital solutions.

Launched in 2019 as a global startup challenge, Paint the Future has quickly become the world's largest collaborative innovation ecosystem in the paints and coatings industry. Since its introduction, the challenge has been further expanded, with two regional programs taking place in Brazil and China, while two supplier challenges have also been staged. In 2022, we're ready to stir things up with the third regional startup challenge launched in India.

"We're excited to share our pioneering spirit and centuries of paints and coatings expertise, work with startups and help to accelerate their innovative solutions," explains AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker. "India's startup ecosystem is the third largest in the world, a real powerhouse. So, we're looking forward to actively collaborating on disruptive digital solutions and exploring how we can paint the future together."

Adds Klaas Kruithof, AkzoNobel's Chief Technology Officer, "Paint the Future is both a challenge and our promise to the brightest Indian startups that we'll partner with them in a win-win approach to accelerate digital innovations into the market to delight our consumers."

The Paint the Future India startup challenge officially opens for submissions on March 1, 2022. Selected startups will then be invited to a collaboration event in late 2022, when the winners will be announced.

The successful participants will be offered exciting partnership opportunities as they join AkzoNobel's accelerator program to support the further development and deployment of their solutions.

Oscar Wezenbeek, Managing Director, AkzoNobel Decorative Paints, South East South Asia (SESA) adds, "In the 75th year of India's Independence, we're confident that Paint the Future will transform and unleash a new era of collaborative innovation for the first time in the Indian paints industry. It's all about accelerating consumer-centric digital disruptions by Indian startups - the backbone of new India, to a global stage."

Elaborating on Digital Consumer Experience - the theme for the India challenge, Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India says, "The Paint the Future India startup challenge aims to discover digital solutions that can boost the magic of Dulux paints and transform the way consumers experience our products and services."

Further Rajiv announced, "We're thrilled to introduce our partner - NASSCOM Industry Partnership Program (NIPP) under 10,000 Startups. We're confident that NIPP will boost Paint the Future and build bridges between industry leaders like AkzoNobel and startups to create new opportunities in India."

Sharing insights on how the challenge is a unique gateway to growth for Indian startups, Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director, NASSCOM 10,000 Startups added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with AkzoNobel India on this innovation initiative to further the startup ecosystem and propel them to build vibrant and digitally led actionable solutions. NASSCOM is committed to building startup-growth opportunities by exploring industry specific use cases and bringing the right tech innovative solutions offered by startups together. Digitalization has the power to reinvent the way we think and function. We are confident that Paint the Future India startup challenge 2022 will bring out practical digital solutions that can revolutionise the operations of the paint and coats industry. The challenge gives the tech startups an opportunity to explore their products across various use-cases in the industry and build for the future."

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations. For more information, please visit.

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment. For more information, please visit .

NASSCOM Industry Partnership Program (NIPP) is an initiative under NASSCOM 10,000 Startups that has been designed to foster sustained engagement between large corporates and innovative technology startups across India. It is India's largest Industry-backed Open Innovation platform that gives access to the largest network of enterprise ready startups and provides curated connects that are aligned to the innovation strategy of its partners.

An imperative component for successful Corporates is to leverage startups for solving business challenges - key deliverables such as driving innovation, revenue growth, cost savings, and/or improving customer experience has become critical. It is essential for Corporates to construct structured programs, in order to build repeatable & replicable processes that help them collaborate and innovate at scale.

With a mission to impact 10,000 technology product startups by 2023, NASSCOM started 10,000 Startups initiative in 2013. Started from Bangalore, NASSCOM today works with multiple state governments in driving innovation agenda and building stronger startup ecosystem locally.

Today 10,000 startup programs are located in most of the developed as well as developing ecosystems in India including Mumbai, Chennai, Gurugram, Noida, Vizag, Kochi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. The program creates an unmatched ecosystem of mentors, startups, investors and government.

