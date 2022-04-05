AkzoNobel India is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Receiving a strong positive validation of our People. Planet. Paint. company purpose, AkzoNobel India has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Certification (March 2022 to March 2023).

This recognition is proof that AkzoNobel's purpose-led 'People' initiatives are reaping employee trust and forging a work culture that is fair, respectful and credible.

"We know that employees are the most important asset, and being Great Place to Work-Certified™ reiterates AkzoNobel's strong commitment to investing in its people. As we grow together and build the AkzoNobel of the future, we will continue to bring new best practices where our employees feel included and valued, while also enabling them to bring their best selves to work every day," says Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director AkzoNobel India.

Great Place to Work® Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALLTM and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

"As a global frontrunner, we're passionate about providing a great work experience where our high-performing diverse talent thrives, while living our core values of Safety, Integrity and Sustainability. We're acting on our commitment to make our workplace increasingly diverse and inclusive through hybrid-work model, returnee mother policy, Women Inspired Networks (WIN) and more such initiatives. At the same time, through 'AkzoNobel Cares', we continue to bolster our employee wellbeing and build relationships with each other with our societal volunteering activities. At the end, it distils to our brilliant people, who make AkzoNobel India Limited a great place to work," said Anushree Singh*, Country HR Head, AkzoNobel India (*transitioning to a new role as Global Project Manager for Employer Value Proposition at AkzoNobel).

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) Survey empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country.

All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

