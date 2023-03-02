Alakh Pandey meets Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; discusses the infusion of technology into education

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PW (Physics Wallah), has met Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education, and discussed several aspects, including how the infusion of technology in education has enabled learning for students from humble backgrounds.

The meeting was a great opportunity for Alakh Pandey to discuss his vision for PW and his efforts to revolutionize the education system in India.

The Education Minister also posted about the meeting on Twitter and encouraged Alakh Pandey to remain committed to his mission of providing quality and affordable education as well as making digital content accessible to all.

After meeting the Education Minister, Alakh Pandey expressed his happiness on Linkedin, "It was a moment of sheer joy and pride to be in the presence of such a distinguished leader and to have him bless us at our wedding. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji is very passionate about educational advancements, and I am truly inspired by his commitment to making India a leader in knowledge and skills. The coming years will be an excellent time for the growth of education and skills in India."

He also said that they discussed how in the last two years, the infusion of technology in education has enabled learning for students with humble backgrounds and how the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020) and National Curriculum Framework have the potential to revolutionize the education system in India.

PW has been making numerous state-of-the-art tech advancements in its app, website and offline centres, aka Vidyapeeths, to enhance students' learning outcomes and provide quality learning at the most affordable price.

The app, which has a 4.7 rating on Play Store, caters to over 1 crore students.

During the launch of its mega educational campaign VishwasDiwas on February 28, which saw introduction of tech-advanced learning features on the PW app like test performance analysis, student-parent dashboard, 3D library, doubt slide solution, and quick poll, among others.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah) is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. Fast forward to today, it has scaled India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 12M subscribers across 37 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavouring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today's jobs. PW's exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor