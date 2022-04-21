All aboard for Sea Tech Week® 2022

India is the country of honour for the Sea Tech Week® and will be making waves from September 26-30, 2022 at Brest Expo, France. for visitors and exhibitors. .

International Stakeholders across the business, academia, and governmental institutions and especially from India will converge to shape the future of maritime. This year's event invites delegates to share ideas on smarter and greener solutions for maritime transport and to celebrate women's work in marine science and technology.

On the agenda:

30 plenary sessions and 3 keynote panel discussions all touching on this year's key theme of innovation in maritime transport.

*Trade fair,

*B2B meetings,

*Networking events,

*Visits to companies & labs.

India, the Featured Country for Sea Tech Week® 2022

France and India are delighted that the Campus mondial de la mer has featured India as the guest of honour at Sea Tech Week® in Brest. This edition will build and enhance industrial partnerships and innovations related to the blue economy, cooperation among actors of marine science & economy, and ocean governance. Given the focus of Sea Tech Week® 2022 on 'greener and smarter' shipping, France and India will work closely with their shipping, port management, logistics, shipbreaking companies, as well as their shipyards, equipment manufacturers and other maritime manufacturing industries.

This is an ideal forum to:

*Bring impetus to the bilateral roadmap on blue economy & ocean Governance adopted by India and France committing to joint actions to make the Indo-Pacific an area of sustainable growth, respect for international law and ocean protection.

*Reinforce the scientific and academic program GoAT (Goa ATlantic cooperation in Marine Science and Technology) promoting the mobility of students and researchers, signed in Brest on 20 January 2020 between the French actors and the Indian Institute of Technology in Goa supported by the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, as well as the Indian Ambassador to Paris, H.E. Jawed Ashraf.

*Lead new bilateral synergies with the ambitious 'Deep Ocean Mission' launched by the Government of India.

*Highlight current Indian projects, like the Sagarmala project of port-led prosperity initiated by the Government of India.

A deep dive into advances in marine science & technologies

Plenary sessions will cover a wealth of topics including wind propulsion, maritime cybersecurity, hydrogen, naval architecture, and design, marine pollution, and new maritime routes. Already confirmed sessions include:

*'Highly efficient innovative water-based seawater air conditioning solutions' presented by Euroswac

*'Enabling net-zero through 5G at sea': this session will explore how increased telecommunications and data transfer at sea can contribute to smarter and low-carbon solutions, towards the ambition of 'Net-Zero'.

*Cybersecurity: The University of Plymouth will present its Cyber-SHIP Lab and Marine e-charging Living Lab

Key Sessions with Indian experts:

*France-India workshop on Ocean Technology Towards Advanced Knowledge and Sustainable Development. Convenor: (France) and (NIOT) (India)

*Wind Propulsion for Sustainable Shipping: Blending Regional Initiatives, National Developments and International Networks for A Shared and Promising Takeoff in India. Convenor: and (France)

*Navigation and Control of Underwater Vehicles

Convenor: (India) and (India)

Among the confirmed speaker line up:

*Gavin Allwright, Secretary at International Windship Association (IWSA)

*Sarah Fear, Project Manager, Environmental Futures and Big Data Impact Lab & Plymouth's Marine e-charging Living Lab (MeLL)

*Shreya Goyal, Climate Risk Expert, and head of Observer Delegation at COP26, will present the impact of SWAC on the environment and energy transition, and the impact of energy transition on SWAC development

More sessions and speakers are to be confirmed with the full conference programme to be announced shortly. A has also been released on what to expect at the 2022 edition.

Sea Tech Week® is an international event dedicated to marine and maritime science and technology. It attracts over a thousand top international experts to Brest, France, every two years, representing a wide variety of ocean-related disciplines. Held every 2 years, Sea Tech Week® includes tech and science talks, a professional trade fair, B2B meetings, company and laboratory tours and a gala evening.

This event provides the international community of scientists, companies, clusters, students, and other stakeholders with the opportunity to share progress in research and innovation, to forge a professional network of contacts and to improve partnerships and cooperation.

Sea Tech Week® is organised by Technopole Brest-Iroise through Campus mondial de la Mer, France's leading community of experts in the ocean. This event is supported by Brest Metropole, the Brittany Region and the EU (ERDF).

