All you need to know about ONDC, the online food delivery platform offering food cheaper than Swiggy, Zomato

Zomato and Swiggy enjoy a duopoly when it comes to online food delivery services in India. While these platforms deliver food from the restaurant to your home in a short time, they are also criticised for the “middleman cut”, which further increases the price. Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC is all set to change this by cutting down the middleman between the business and the consumer. Currently, the service is live in select cities like Bengaluru, and ONDC is said to benefit both businesses and customers at the same time, albeit at the cost of your personal information being shared. The food delivery tech platform has been around since September 2022 but is now gaining popularity. As per reports, it has recently surpassed the 10,000 daily order mark and is being more widely used by people. Over the last couple of days, a lot of people have posted screenshots in which they are comparing the food delivery prices offered by ONDC, Swiggy and Zomato. And ONDC costs relatively cheaper.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been developed by the Government of India and allows restaurants to sell their food directly to consumers. Moreover, it also delivers groceries, home décor, cleaning essentials, etc. Much like Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit.Bengaluru was the first city to use ONDC back in September 2022. And now, the platform is available in multiple cities and people are using it to get the best of deals. There is quite a difference in the prices offered between ONDC and other platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. For instance, an order that costs Rs 209 on Swiggy and 212 on Zomato costs only Rs 147 on the platform. In another instance, the price of 4 burgers and 4 large fries from popular restaurant chain McDonalds also had a massive difference. The total bill amount in Zomato and Swiggy was Rs 702 and Rs 768 respectively, while in ONDC, the bill amount was Rs 639.You can use ONDC via the Paytm app. Simply head over to Paytm and type ‘ONDC’ in the search bar. You will then see a variety of options ranging from groceries and cleaning essentials to the food store. If you are trying to order food from a restaurant, head over to ONDC Food and check out the cuisine that you are trying to order. You will then see a number of restaurants and can order your favourite food online just the way you do with other food delivery platforms.



