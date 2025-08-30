Amanta Healthcare Limited Raised INR 37.80 Crore Via Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Amanta Healthcare Limited, ("Amanta", "the Company") engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of sterile liquid products, including both large and small volume parenterals, secured ₹37.80 crore through its anchor book process on August 29, 2025. According to the exchange filing 06 investors participated in the anchor book offering.

The List of Anchor investors include:

1. Bandhan Small Cap Fund

2. Sanshi Fund-1

3. Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund

4. Aarth Growth Fund

5. Sunrise Investment Trust- Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund

6. Finavenue Capital Trust- Finavenue Growth Fund

Amanta Healthcare Limited has allocated a total of 30,00,000Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at ₹ 126.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

