Amanta Healthcare Limited Raised INR 37.80 Crore Via Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

By ANI | Updated: August 30, 2025 11:15 IST2025-08-30T11:12:08+5:302025-08-30T11:15:08+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Amanta Healthcare Limited, ("Amanta", "the Company") engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of sterile liquid products, including both large and small volume parenterals, secured ₹37.80 crore through its anchor book process on August 29, 2025. According to the exchange filing 06 investors participated in the anchor book offering.
The List of Anchor investors include:
1. Bandhan Small Cap Fund
2. Sanshi Fund-1
3. Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund
4. Aarth Growth Fund
5. Sunrise Investment Trust- Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund
6. Finavenue Capital Trust- Finavenue Growth Fund
Amanta Healthcare Limited has allocated a total of 30,00,000Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at ₹ 126.
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.
