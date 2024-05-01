American Express to open its largest office built from ground up globally

Gurugram, May 1 American Express is going to open a new, ultra-modern campus in Gurugram. Spanning almost one million square feet, this facility is the largest office the company has built from the ground up globally. It prioritizes cutting-edge design, environmental responsibility, and employee well-being.

The campus, located in sector 74A Gurugram, boasts LEED Gold certification, reflecting its commitment to sustainability.

From energy-efficient LED lighting to smart building systems and renewable energy sources, American Express is minimizing the campus's environmental footprint.

“American Express in India continues to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovation for customers worldwide. The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers world-wide,” said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India.

"Our new India campus is the largest office we’ve built from the ground up globally, and the facility is a fitting reflection of the American Express brand and the kind of workplace where our colleagues can thrive. It incorporates the latest design, sustainability, and technology advancements. This campus will be a terrific addition to our portfolio of world-class facilities and we’re proud that it has achieved LEED Gold certification due to thoughtful design and building standards,” added Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate & Workplace Experience, American Express.

Designed with employee well-being at its core, the new facility features expansive green spaces, inviting common areas, and modern ergonomic workstations. Quiet rooms, recreational areas, and on-site healthcare facilities further support colleague comfort and well-being.

To foster a vibrant community, the campus offers a variety of amenities, including a cafeteria with live cooking stations, a fitness centre, sports courts, and leisure areas. Additionally, user-friendly apps provide seamless access to all the campus has to offer.

This new workspace fosters collaboration by incorporating advanced technology for effortless communication across the campus and with colleagues worldwide. American Express' investment in this state-of-the-art facility underscores the company's dedication to its Indian workforce and its commitment to the future of the country.

