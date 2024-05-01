American Express to open state-of-the-art campus in India

New Delhi [India], May 1 : American Express is set to inaugurate its cutting-edge campus in India, signifying its steadfast commitment to the country.

According to a press release, spanning nearly one million square feet, the new facility in sector 74A Gurugram exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to workplace design, sustainability, health, and wellness for its employees.

Colleagues will commence their transition to the new campus in phases, beginning at the end of May 2024. The campus, which has received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification for Building Design and Construction (BD+C) Core and Shell Development, reflects American Express' dedication to fostering a dynamic work environment.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express, India, emphasized the significance of the new campus, stating, "American Express in India continues to develop in-country capabilities by leveraging our global expertise and local talent, fostering new opportunities and innovation for customers worldwide."

He added, "The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers world-wide,"

Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate & Workplace Experience, American Express, echoed this sentiment, adding, "Our new India campus is the largest office we've built from the ground up globally, and the facility is a fitting reflection of the American Express brand and the kind of workplace where our colleagues can thrive."

He added, "It incorporates the latest design, sustainability, and technology advancements. This campus will be a terrific addition to our portfolio of world-class facilities and we're proud that it has achieved LEED Gold certification due to thoughtful design and building standards."

American Express in India provides support for every division of the company and delivers innovative products and services to customers in India. The company already has facilities in Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Central to the design philosophy of the new campus is a focus on the health and wellness of American Express colleagues. The campus boasts sprawling outdoor green spaces and inviting community areas, including lounges and pantries, to promote movement, well-being, and an enhanced work experience.

The facility offers modern ergonomic workstations, collaboration spaces, and cutting-edge technology to support colleagues in their tasks. Quiet rooms, recreational areas, and lounges provide spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation, while onsite healthcare facilities ensure medical support for employees.

To foster a sense of community and belonging, colleagues will enjoy amenities such as a vibrant cafeteria with a live kitchen offering a variety of cuisines, a fitness facility, outdoor sports courts, indoor table games, and terraces.

Seamless connectivity across the campus and with colleagues in other locations is facilitated by the latest technology, including user-friendly apps providing easy access to amenities and resources.

The campus reflects American Express' dedication to advancing climate solutions through its sustainable design.

Various advanced technologies have been incorporated to reduce environmental impact, including LED lighting to decrease energy use, smart building systems to optimize facility utilization, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and renewable energy sources such as solar thermal power for hot water and lighting.

Additionally, waste management and water reclamation systems further contribute to sustainability efforts.

