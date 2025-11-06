American Tourister x LoveChild Masaba Unveil the Trousseau Collection -- A Stylish Ode to New Beginnings

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: American Tourister joins hands once again with LoveChild Masaba to unveil the 'Trousseau Collection'a stunning new line of luggage that redefines wedding and festive travel. Designed to bring together the spirit of celebration and the joy of travel, the collection invites you to "Make weddings magical with American Tourister x LoveChild Masaba Trousseau Collection."

Rooted in the emotions of new beginnings, the Trousseau Collection redefines what it means to travel in style during life's most special moments. While it is designed for weddings and festive occasions, it's equally meant for anyone who loves owning a unique statement piece for themselves for any kind of travel. Crafted for the modern Indian travellercelebratory, expressive, and ever on the movethis collection fuses American Tourister's trusted travel expertise with LoveChild Masaba's signature design sensibility.

Infused with soft, joyful tones of pink, grey, blue, and white, and adorned with lotus and elephant motifs, each piece narrates a story of love, luck, and togetherness. These timeless Indian symbols meet clean, contemporary design, creating luggage that is equal parts statement and sentiment. Whether it's a bride embarking on her new journey, a friend travelling to a destination wedding, or a family exploring festive getaways, the Trousseau Collection turns every departure into a celebration.

Ms. Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director - Marketing, Samsonite South Asia, shared, "With the Trousseau Collection, we wanted to capture the emotion and excitement that come with new beginnings. Whether it's a destination wedding, a honeymoon, or festive travel, this range reflects celebration in motion. Partnering with LoveChild Masaba allowed us to bring a bold, expressive, and joyful aesthetic to travel gearproving that luggage can be as stylish as it is functional."

Masaba Gupta, Founder of LoveChild Masaba, added, "LoveChild has always been about self-expressionand the Trousseau Collection is an extension of that philosophy. For me, a trousseau is not just what you carryit's a reflection of who you are. This collaboration with American Tourister allowed us to create luggage that's as bold and beautiful as the people who carry itquirky, statement-making, and designed to travel through every chapter of your life."

The Trousseau Collection is built with durable yet lightweight polycarbonate, designed to complement both festive elegance and everyday travel. Each piece features a TSA-approved lock for added security, double spinner wheels for effortless mobility, and a specially printed interior lining with organiser pockets to keep essentials neatly packed. Combining beauty with utility, it's a collection made to move through milestones with grace.

Continuing American Tourister's legacy of creating travel gear that blends fashion with function, the Trousseau Collection embodies the essence of today's travellermodern, expressive, and always ready for adventure.

Available across leading retail stores, online platforms, and americantourister.in, the Trousseau Collection is here to make every journey, every celebration, and every beginning truly magical.

About American Tourister

American Tourister is a global luggage brand owned by the Samsonite Corporation, founded in 1933. The operations in India are at Nashik, Maharashtra where global design is coupled with Indian craftsmanship. American Tourister has decades of experience with continual innovations to make products that help millions of travelers explore with confidence.

