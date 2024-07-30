Amidst Foreign Dominance, Indian Brand EVM Emerges as 'Leading SSD Brand of 2023'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, one of the leaders in storage solutions and IT peripherals, has been awarded the prestigious Editor's Choice Award for Leading SSD Brand of 2023 at the 16th NCN Innovative Product Awards. This recognition highlights EVM's dedication to innovation and quality in the SSD industry.

Previously, EVM was crowned as the second-largest SSD brand in India for the calendar year 2022. According to CMR's India Hard Drive Market Review for Q1 CY2022, EVM secured a significant position in the overall India Consumer Internal SSD market. Crucial led the market with an 11 per cent share, followed by EVM at 10 per cent, and Kingston in the third position with an 8 per cent share.

According to the CMR research, the overall SSD market in India is expected to experience substantial growth of 35 per cent year-on-year by the end of 2024. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for faster and more reliable storage options, fueled by a rapidly expanding digital economy and the widespread adoption of multimedia applications.

Vishal Hundia, CEO of EVM, shared his enthusiasm for the future of the SSD market, stating, "We at EVM, an Indian IT Storage brand, are honored to receive the Leading SSD Brand of 2023 Award. This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine data storage standards. The Indian SSD market is poised for significant growth driven by the rising demand for high-performance computing solutions. We believe that effective marketing and educational initiatives will be crucial in raising consumer awareness and driving the adoption of Indian-brand SSDs among Indian users."

Demonstrating a commitment to the Indian market, EVM provides SSDs with an included five to ten-year lifetime warranty, offering users prolonged peace of mind. This warranty underscores the product's durability and reliability, assuring Indian professionals of a trusted high-speed storage solution for years to come.

In addition to high-quality products, EVM offers a free pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service, with over 500 service locations across the country. Moreover, for every product sold, EVM donates INR 10 to a child cancer fund, reflecting the company's commitment to social responsibility.

EVM, incorporated in 2008, is one of India's leading privately held company with strong presence in Consumer Durables, IT and Mobile Accessories. Envisioned 15 years ago, the company was started with a vision to improve the lives of people by giving them easy access to latest technology and smart value products. EVM is a 'Made In India' consumer electronic brand which focuses on consumer's needs and provides value for money products. EVM brand already exists in the India market (B2B) and has a strong distribution channel across the country. The company has more than 500+ centers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor