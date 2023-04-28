Amidst massive buzz and positive reviews for Namashi and Amrin starrer BadBoy, film releases in theatres today!

New Delhi (India), April 28: Raj Kumar Santoshi’s highly anticipated romantic comedy film “Badboy” is all set to release today, April 28th, 2023. Starring the star kids Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin, the film has been creating a lot of buzz in the media, and expectations are high for their debut performances.

Namashi Chakraborty, son of the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, and Amrin are all set to make their debut in the film industry with “Badboy”. The film has been receiving positive reviews from critics, and the performances of both actors have been highly praised.

Critics have even noted that Amrin doesn’t look like a debutant in the film, and her performance is highly impressive. This is a testament to her talent and hard work in preparing for this role.

The film has already generated a lot of hype among the masses, and speculations are rife that “Badboy” is going to be a massive hit. Produced by Sajid Qureshi’s Inbox Pictures, the film promises to be an entertaining romantic comedy that will keep the audience engaged and entertained throughout.

With the film releasing tomorrow, fans and moviegoers are eagerly waiting to see how “Badboy” fares at the box office. We hope the film breaks all records and sets new ones, given the positive buzz it has been receiving.

As Namashi and Amrin embark on their debut journey with “Badboy”, we wish them all the very best for this film and all their future endeavours in the film industry. We hope to see more of their exceptional performances in the future.

