Amul cuts milk prices by Rs 1 per litre across popular variants

Anand (Gujarat) [India], January 24 : Amul has reduced the price of milk by one rupee per litre for its Amul Gold, Amul Taza and Amul Tea Special, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation that operates the dairy brand announced on Friday.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, based in Gujarat' Anand is the world's largest farmers-owned dairy cooperative.

It is owned by 3.6 million dairy farmers and procures 30 million liters of milk every day and processes it across 100 dairy plants in India and markets more than 50 categories of products like Amul Milk, Amul Butter, Amul Cheese, Amul Ice Cream, among many others.

Amul products are market leaders in India across all categories of dairy products in India.

