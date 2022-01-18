Anand Mahindra's company challenge! Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back'

Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's leading automakers, have come up with a big challenge in terms of truck mileage. The company claims that their trucks offer higher mileage than other companies' trucks. Not only this, with this claim there is also a challenge. "If someone's truck gives more mileage than ours, we will take our truck back," the company said. The campaign has been launched by Mahindra's truck and bus division. The campaign is called 'Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back'. The company guarantees higher mileage on all BS6 class trucks. The campaign was launched by the company in 2016. But then it was just for the Balzo series trucks. Now the company has started offering this challenge on all trucks.

This guarantee is given on small to large trucks. Mahindra sells 3.5 ton to 55 ton trucks. Mahindra has HCV Blazo X, ICV Furio, LCV Furio 7 and LCV Jayo trucks. According to a report, Mahindra ranks fourth in the commercial vehicle market. The company is trying to increase its market share from 4 per cent to 10 per cent. Currently, diesel prices have gone up. This will save customers money if they get more mileage. There can be no better time for this guarantee. This will increase the confidence of consumers in Mahindra. The cost of fuel is more than 60% of the total cost of the vehicle owner. The company has said that if money is saved there, it will be to their advantage.

