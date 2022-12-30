Anand Prakash Chouksey honored with the eminent Times Achievers Madhya Pradesh 2022

The spirit of innovation and the fondness for the new and extravagant is something that is at an all-time high in our country. And binding this together is the unrelenting fearless attitude- one that transcends generations. Unafraid to tread off the beaten path, Burhanpur's Anand Prakash Chouksey decided to take the fabled 'leap of faith, devoid of the usual cliches. Anand is an educationist with a meteoric success record in Burhanpur in the areas of education and healthcare. For his significant contributions, he was recently bestowed the prestigious Times Achievers Madhya Pradesh 2022 for being a creative entrepreneur, and a change-maker, by reimagining India's most well-known civilization that ever existed- the Empire of the Spirit, the Intellect, and Creativity.

Born with an inherent eye for detail, a love for color, an understanding of aesthetics, and eternal compassion for humankind, MAnand takes all joy and enthusiasm to express his thoughts in an original and visually appealing manner. His creativity sparked in a one-of-a-kind, remarkable, and novel way that was nonexistent before in the country.

"The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant": Albert Einstein

By gracefully synchronizing the intuitive mind with the rational mind, Anand built his "monument of love" in Burhanpur, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. In a unique gesture, the businessman built a house that is a replica of the famed Taj Mahal and gifted it to his wife.

It may be noted that the Taj Mahal is a 17th Century mausoleum in Agra that was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife, Mumtaz who died while she was pregnant with their 14th son. The stunning marble monument, famed for its intricate latticework, is one of India's famed tourist attractions, drawing close to as many as 70,000 people every day.

Although smaller in size than the original installation, the design of Anand's house is very similar to the actual world-famous structure. The 4-bedroom house symbolizes the monument of love, peace, and positivity, and features one kitchen, a library, and a meditation room. The expansive drawing room flaunts marble columns, a curving staircase, and a gilded ceiling. With its towering arches, intricate flower motifs, overarching lattice windows, and monolithic structure, it took 2.5 years to complete the stupendous task of building the house. The miniature Taj Mahal is nestled deep inside Anand's sprawling 50-acre property, which also houses a hospital, and a school, and has been attracting a steady stream of visitors since the time it took shape.

"Taj Mahal is regarded as the epitome of supreme love, that was built by emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his lovable wife, Mumtaz. Just like the iconic monument and what it represents, the house was a gift for my wife and the town and its people. Although the Taj Mahal was my ultimate inspiration, the interiors are not strictly Islamic in design. They are in fact infused with contemporary influences, which is evident from the choice of upholstery and the furniture." says Anand.

Impacting a positive change through relentless efforts

Anand Chouksey and his wife Manjusha Chouksey have been married for 28 years and are actively involved in social development. They own an Apple distinguished school, Macro Vision School, Burhanpur that is affiliated with C.B.S.E. New Delhi and is running classes from I to XII. It is a co-ed day cum residential school spread over 17 acres of land area on the outskirts of the historical city of Burhanpur. The school has been established with the sole motto of guiding every student to choose an ideal path and reaching for the stars, therefore attaining their highest potential with the use of tools like technology, moral values, and all-around development.

Anand also owns the 'All Is Well' multi-speciality hospital https://www.alliswellhospital.com/ that offers excellence in inpatient and outpatient facilities focusing on the comfort and safety of patients and their loved ones. Its modern infrastructure and facilities match international standards, with over 360 beds, making it at par with the leading hospitals of Central India. The hospital is spread over 16 acres of land with a built-up area of over 2,50,000 sq. ft. and is strategically located in a pollution-free lush green environment of Burhanpur.

Burhanpur was chosen for the establishment of Macro Vision Academy https://www.mvaburhanpur.com/ and All Is Well Multispeciality Hospital https://www.alliswellhospital.com/ with the aim of making it the first choice of people all around. This is evident from the constant developmental ideas by the management in the institutes like one of the largest school Auditoriums, safe residential girls hostels along with providing an environment that is conducive to learning and transforming a student towards being more ethically, morally, and intellectually superior.

