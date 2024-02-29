Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mukesh Ambani Personally Serves Food to 51,000 Villagers

Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, is gearing up for his wedding, and the pre-wedding celebrations are turning out to be quite a spectacle. The three-day extravaganza, starting from March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has attracted guests from various fields, including business, Bollywood, and cricket. Despite the main wedding scheduled for July, the Ambani family organized a pre-wedding event that included a significant food donation program for 51,000 villagers in Jogwad village, Jamnagar.

What's grabbing attention is Mukesh Ambani's down-to-earth gesture during the food donation program. He personally served food to the villagers, showcasing humility and simplicity. A video of him doing this has gone viral, earning admiration on social media for his genuine approach.

Watch the Video:





As part of the wedding festivities, the Ambani family has built 14 new temples in a grand temple complex in Jamnagar. The temples feature intricate details like carved pillars, sculptures of deities, and fresco-style paintings, reflecting India's rich cultural heritage. This initiative, driven by Nita Ambani's vision, aims to preserve and promote Indian traditions and culture while highlighting the skills of local artisans.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, with the Roka ceremony held earlier on December 29, 2022, at Srinathji's temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Jamnagar is currently buzzing with excitement and joy as the city gets ready for this much-anticipated celebration.