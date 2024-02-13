Anglo-Eastern wins a prestigious award

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 13: Global Ship Management conglomerate, Anglo-Eastern was named as the winner of the prestigious '2023 Ship Manager of the Year Award' at '11th Hong Kong Annual Maritime Charity Dinner and Seafarer Awards' event hosted by 'The Mission to Seafarers' in Hong Kong recently. This honour is unique in nature as the ultimate winner is decided solely by the votes of seafarers, and the final decision is taken into account based on the volume of unique responses by the seafarers and also the number of ships under management for all nominated participants of the award.

Niraj Nanda, Group Commercial Director, Anglo-Eastern Group accepted this award on behalf of the Anglo-Eastern Group and reiterated that receiving such an honour is a huge recognition for his maritime organisation as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. "This award proves that Anglo-Eastern Group is doing all things in the right manner while staying true to its core values by nurturing people, environment, mother nature, employees and communities, and progressively setting the standards during its 50th year in the ship management business".

Nanda also thanked Anglo-Eastern Group's family of over 37,000 seafarers worldwide, their relatives, and the Group's shore teams that support them. "This award would not be possible if it were not for our seafarers who continue to trust in us and grow with us across their careers, their families who sacrifice so much in enabling them to go about their duties, and the wider teams across Anglo-Eastern Group that support and prioritise our seafarers' wellbeing and professional development so that the safety standards and professionalism expected by our clients and the global maritime community are delivered."

This award reflects a year in which Anglo-Eastern Group deployed around 200 installations of Starlink Maritime across its fleet, leading the charge alongside its partners to equip crews with internet connectivity at sea. This initiative has been repeatedly mentioned in award nominations, echoing results of an internal Anglo-Eastern Group survey that strongly demonstrated the direct positive impact of this initiative across 569 seafarer responses, both in terms of wellbeing and productivity.

In addition, Anglo-Eastern Group remains dedicated to promoting efforts that prioritise crew welfare and wellbeing within the organisation's broader ESG strategy, with over 60 crew wellbeing-related initiatives tailored to Anglo-Eastern's sea staff, on board and ashore.

