Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Crash by 60% After ED Action on ADAG Group — Should You Buy the Dip or Sell Now?

Anil Ambani–led Reliance Group companies, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, are facing a severe downturn. Both stocks have fallen more than 60% from their 52-week highs. On Friday, Reliance Infrastructure shares slipped to ₹165.30 on the BSE, while Reliance Power fell below ₹40, touching ₹39.14.

Over 60% Decline from 52-Week Highs

Reliance Infrastructure, a key company in the Anil Ambani Group, has plunged over 60% from its 52-week high of ₹425, recorded on June 27, 2025. By November 21, the stock had dropped to ₹165.30 on the BSE. Meanwhile, Reliance Power has fallen more than 45% from its 52-week high of ₹76.49. As of November 21, shares of this power company were trading at ₹39.14 on the BSE.

ED Seizes Assets Worth Over ₹1,452 Crore

As part of a money laundering investigation against the Reliance Group, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth more than ₹1,452 crore on Thursday. The agency disclosed this information in an official statement. Responding to the development, the Reliance Group clarified that the seized assets belong to Reliance Communications (RCom), a company that has not been part of the group since 2019.

According to the ED, properties located in Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC), Millennium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, and land parcels with buildings in Pune, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The total value of these assets is ₹1,452.51 crore, belonging to RCom and a few other associated companies. The group added in its statement that RCom has been undergoing insolvency proceedings for six years and that Anil Ambani has had no connection to the company since resigning in 2019.

Massive Gains in the Last Five Years

Despite the recent crash, Reliance Infrastructure shares have surged more than 700% over the past five years. On November 20, 2020, the stock was priced at ₹19.65 and climbed to ₹165.30 by November 21, 2025. Similarly, Reliance Power has delivered an impressive 1,200% return over the same period. Its share price rose from ₹3 on November 20, 2020, to ₹39.14 on November 21, 2025. Experts believe the stock’s plunge following news of Anil Ambani’s ED summons had “triggered significant selling pressure, dragging the stock closer to the levels from where the earlier sharp upmove had originated.” Technically, the stock has witnessed a steep correction from its recent highs, reflecting strong bearish sentiment. A breach below Rs 40 could accelerate the downside, potentially extending the fall toward the Rs 35–Rs 30 range.” For investors already holding the stock, “it may be wise to exit positions on any bounce or relief rally and await concrete updates or signs of resolution before considering re-entry, any minor rise should be seen as a selling opportunity.

Note – This article only provides information about the share performance. It is not investment advice. Before making any investment decisions, it is essential to consult a knowledgeable professional or financial expert.)