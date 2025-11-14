Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Shares Surge After ADAG Group Clarifies on ED Summons to Reliance Group Chairman

Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power rose after the ADAG Group clarified the context of the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to its chairman. Shares of Reliance Power is currently trading at Rs. 41.38 INR against the previous close of Rs.41.26. A spokesperson for Anil D Ambani said he has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and expressed willingness to cooperate. The spokesperson stated: "Anil D Ambani writes to ED to fully cooperate on all matters. Ambani offers to appear by virtual means."

The spokesperson added that the ED summons "relates to a FEMA inquiry, and not a PMLA, as wrongly attributed by media without any diligence of facts," referring to the agency's media release dated November 3, 2025, which said the matter pertains to a FEMA case associated with the Jaipur–Reengus highway project.

According to the statement, "The matter is 15 years old, dates to 2010, and concerns issues related to a road contractor as per ED media release. This was a purely domestic contract with no foreign exchange component involved whatsoever."The spokesperson further noted that Ambani served as a non-executive director at RInfra from April 2007 to March 2022 and "was never involved in day-to-day operations of the company." He is not currently a member of the company's board.

The spokesperson also said: "ED summons to Anil D Ambani relate to a FEMA inquiry and not to any matter under the PMLA, contrary to false reports in media. As per the ED's official media release dated November 3, 2025, the matter pertains to a FEMA case relating to Jaipur–Reengus highway project. The matter is 15 years old, dates to 2010, and concerns issues associated with a road contractor."

The statement added that in 2010, RInfra awarded an EPC contract for the construction of the Jaipur–Ringus highway. "The JR Toll road has been fully completed and from 2021 onwards, has been with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for over past four years."It reiterated that Ambani "served the company for about fifteen years…only as a non-executive director, and was never involved in day-to-day management of the company. Meanwhile, shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) fell 2.38 per cent in Friday's trade to a low of Rs 180.35. The stock remains under the Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) framework and is currently placed under IRP: Stage 0 due to ongoing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra shares have witnessed a significant surge in their stock price post the announcement of Q2FY25.