A.Ni.S. Presents ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ to Surat Police in a Grand Ceremony Attended by Top Dignitaries

A.Ni.S. honours the real heroes of police force with ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025' in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Union Minister CR Patil.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 18: The ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025' ceremony, an initiative of Apmrutyu Nivaran Sahay (A.Ni.S.), was held with great splendour on Sunday at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Pal. The event was dedicated to honouring the dedication, service, and invaluable contribution of Surat's police personnel. The presence of citizens, police officials, and distinguished guests created an atmosphere filled with patriotism and pride.

This marked the third consecutive year that A.Ni.S. has presented these awards. Brave officers and personnel from the Surat City Police were honoured for their exceptional work in ensuring the safety of children, women, and the general public, as well as for their contributions to social welfare.

Attending as the chief guest, Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay (PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Padma Shri), the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force, praised the commitment and bravery of the police force, saying, “Behind every uniform is an unsung hero. Today, Surat has given due recognition to their contributions.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Minister CR Patil, and Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut also graced the awards ceremony and congratulated the award recipients. Commissioner Gahlaut remarked that honouring Surat Police through such awards boosts the morale and energy of the personnel.

The success of the event reflected the dedication of A.Ni.S. Chairperson Geeta Shroff, and the team led by Kamlesh Joshi and Niyati Vij.

In her address, Ms. Shroff said, “Today, the people of Surat have proved that they wholeheartedly respect their police family. This award is not just recognition, but a celebration of gratitude.”

The auditorium resounded with applause as the “Karm Bhushan” awardees were honoured. The entire ceremony was a tribute to human service, dedication, and duty.

