Annamrita Foundation Extends Meal Service to Faridabad Civil Hospital, Receives High Praise

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 9: The Annamrita Foundation, known for its extensive social service initiatives, has embarked on a new mission to provide meals to patients at the Civil Hospital in Faridabad. The foundation recently received a supply order from the Principal Medical Officer (PMO), Civil Hospital Faridabad to offer lunch meals, with the quantity based on the number of patients admitted each day.

The foundation, already renowned for providing 250,000 meals daily to primary and upper primary school students in Faridabad, Gurugram, Palwal, and Kurukshetra, has now expanded its reach to cater to the nutritional needs of hospital patients.

Today marked the commencement of this compassionate service as nourishing meals were provided to patients at the Civil Hospital. The initiative aims to not only provide sustenance but also bring solace to the heart and soul.

Principal Medical Officer Dr. Savita Yadav expressed her deep appreciation for the Annamrita Foundation's commitment and dedication to this noble cause. To demonstrate her support and admiration, she personally distributed meals to a few patients, ensuring that they were getting nutritionally balanced and hygienically prepared food.

Annamrita Foundation's outstanding work has attracted requests from various districts, both for government civil hospitals and private healthcare facilities. This initiative has already been successful in Mumbai, where the foundation is providing meals to esteemed private hospitals like Cooper Hospital.

Says Dhananjaya Krishna Das, Vice Chairman, North India, "The foundation's expanding operations and growing outreach have positioned it as a significant contributor to addressing the nutritional needs of school children and now patients too. With a strong emphasis on hygiene, nutrition, and compassion, the Annamrita Foundation is making a profound difference in the lives of those in need, and in turn, the nation has also prospered. The foundation addresses the pressing needs of the nation i.e. Malnutrition, illiteracy, and poverty, and has taken significant strides in its operations pan-India to eradicate all the aforementioned."

As the Annamrita Foundation's remarkable journey continues to unfold, their resolute commitment to serving the community stands as a testament to the transformative power of benevolence and empathy. Their unwavering dedication and service are poised to inspire countless others to partake in acts of kindness and contribute to the betterment of society.

A not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable trust, Annamrita Foundation, Haryana formed on April 23, 2004, is currently serving more than 2,50,000 healthy meals every day in more than 2500 schools of Haryana under mid-day meal scheme. The foundation serves hot and fresh meals, prepared with the highest standards of hygiene and quality ingredients that meet the nutritional requirements of growing children. The trust is registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950.

For more information, please visit: www.foodforchild.com.

