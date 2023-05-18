Anytime Fitness announces its 125th Club in Rajouri Garden

From L-R- Sandeep Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Vikas Jain MD, Anytime Fitness

New Delhi (India), May 18: Anytime Fitness (India), the world’s fastest-growing Gym Chain, with the motto of ‘Let’s Make Healthy Happen’, has been changing lives for more than a decade. The enterprise strives to provide its members with fitness coaching coupled with convenient workout options and friendly, personalized service in a well-kept amenity that facilitates a conducive environment for Fitness.

Conferring Health and Fitness with cutting-edge equipment, certified personal trainers, world-class facilities and services, and unmatched amicable club culture, AF boasts of an inclusive environment ready to serve anyone and everyone. In the year 2022, Anytime Fitness was ranked among the ‘Entrepreneur’s prestigious ‘Top 10 Global Franchises’. Furthermore, its USP of ‘One Membership = Global Access’ lets one access any Anytime Fitness gym across the globe. It also offers several fitness training options under one roof, ranging from Yoga, Zumba, and Kickboxing to Pilates, Tabata, and Bollywood Dance, all-inclusive in one single Membership.

“The opening of the 125th club is a momentous occasion for Anytime Fitness”, says Mr Vikas Jain, MD, Anytime Fitness, “Every time a new AF Club comes into existence, it is a cause for celebration. But, the opening of the 125th Club is something different. It is an exciting time and shows that our dedication and hard work has paid off. When we brought AF to India in 2012, the idea was to create something holistic and make health and fitness a priority in everyone’s life. Today, it feels like we are realising that dream. Manifesting many more successes and achieving many more milestones!” he adds.

During the conference, Sonam Bajwa said, “I want to thank you all for having me here, and congratulations to Anytime Fitness India and the owners for opening their 125th Club in Rajouri Garden. You have encouraged everyone to be fit and healthy. I’m so happy that Anytime Fitness has opened their 2nd club in Rajouri and 125th in India. I’m so honoured and so proud to celebrate this. So, thank you so much for making me a part of it. I wish you all the best in your fitness journey with anytime Fitness.”

The new Anytime Fitness Club offers a range of amenities, including strength and cardio equipment, personal training, and group classes. Members will also have access to Anytime Fitness’ Global Network of over 5,500 clubs.

As Anytime Fitness continues to expand its reach, it remains committed to providing its members with the best fitness experience possible, and the opening of its second club in Rajouri Garden is just another step towards achieving this goal.

About Anytime Fitness: Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing members with convenient and affordable fitness options in friendly facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. Members can work out anytime in any of the 5500+ clubs worldwide, courtesy of the reciprocity feature of the model and an inclusive environment. State-of-the-art security and surveillance systems ensure member safety at the clubs, even during unstaffed hours.

