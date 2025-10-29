Apar Industries' Q2 profit falls 4 pc sequentially to Rs 251.7 crore, revenue up

Mumbai, Oct 29 Apar Industries Limited on Wednesday reported over 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26) at Rs 251.70 crore, as compared to Rs 262.91 crore in the April-June quarter.

In contrast, the total revenue for the quarter saw a nearly 12 per cent jump to Rs 5,742.85 crore against Rs 5,128.95 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1 FY26).

However, despite an uptick in revenue, the rise in expenses hit the profit. The electrical and energy infrastructure company's total expenses for the Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 5,402.29 crore, up 13 per cent sequentially from Rs 4,776.44 crore.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based firm's net profit jumped over 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 193.88 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and Revenue from operations increased 23 per cent to Rs 5,715.4 crore from Rs 4,644.5 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.

"We have delivered strong performance in the first half of the year with a time high half-yearly top line and bottom line on the back of strong growth in export business and healthy domestic business performance," said Kushal N Desai, Chairman and MD of Apar Industries.

On the export front, the US tariff situation is fluid at the moment, with various announcements over the past few months due to which we shall be taking tactical decisions to continue our strategic presence in the market, Desai added.

Meanwhile, Apar Industries shares surged 4.04 per cent to end the session at Rs 9,475.0 per share on Tuesday. In the last 5 days, the scrip jumped 9.7 per cent, and in a month it rose over 13 per cent. Meanwhile, its 52-week high and low values stood at Rs 11,779.90 and RS 4,308.05, respectively.

Indian stock indices ended higher, supported by strong global cues and optimism ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Investor sentiment also improved following reports that the US President Donald Trump may soon finalise a trade deal with India.

The Sensex gained 368.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end the day at 84,977.13. The Nifty rose 117.7 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 26,053.9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor