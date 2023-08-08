APEDA facilitates export of fresh pomegranates to USA by air 

New Delhi [India], August 8: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), functioning under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has successfully orchestrated the export of the maiden trial shipment of fresh pomegranates to the United States via the air route.

This achievement not only holds the potential to elevate pomegranate exports but also promises to bolster the income of farmers.

The inaugural consignment of pomegranates to the USA, an outcome of the collaborative efforts between APEDA and various stakeholders, marks a momentous development in the realm of fruit exports.

“APEDA joined forces with the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) of India, the US's Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (US-APHIS), Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB), ICAR-National Research Centre on Pomegranate, Solapur (NRC-Solapur), and others to pave the way for this trailblazing venture”, read the Ministry of Commerce & Industry press release

Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, emphasized the positive impact of increased pomegranate exports to the USA.

He highlighted that this surge in exports could yield higher price realization for farmers, contributing to an overall rise in their income.

The initial response from importers in the USA has been encouraging, indicating a promising future for pomegranate trade.

The trial shipment was orchestrated by 'INI Farms,' an APEDA-registered exporter of fruits and vegetables.

With a robust value chain in place, 'INI Farms' is renowned for its direct engagement with farmers, contributing to quality produce. By participating in this trial shipment, the exporter aims to build capacities and establish a foundation for future commercial operations between Indian exporters and US importers.

Working directly with farmers, it has established a banana and pomegranate value chain.

As part of the Agrostar group, farmers receive comprehensive services ranging from agronomy to agri-inputs and off-take, with produce shipped to over 35 countries worldwide.

Buoyed by the success of Indian mangoes in the US markets, exporters express optimism about the potential success of pomegranates in the USA.

The 'Bhagwa' variety of pomegranate from Maharashtra, with its rich antioxidant content and unique attributes, holds significant promise for international markets.

Notably, the Solapur district in Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of India's pomegranate exports.

“62,280 metric tonnes of pomegranate worth USD 58.36 million were shipped to countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, and Oman in 2022-23. India is the world's second largest horticultural crop producer”, read the press release.

“In 2021-22, India produced 333.20 million metric tonnes (MMT) of horticultural crops, with fruits and vegetables accounting for 90% of the total. The entire fruit production in 2021-22 was 107.10 MMT, with pomegranate accounting for around 3 MMT”, read the release.

India ranks sixth in the world in pomegranate output, with approximately 2,75,500 hectares under cultivation. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh are the top pomegranate producing states in India.

APEDA has established Export Promotion Forums (EPF) for Pomegranate in order to boost pomegranate exports and eliminate supply chain bottlenecks.

The EPF includes officials from the Departments of Commerce and Agriculture, as well as state governments, national referral laboratories, and the top 10 major exporters of the product.

APEDA organised an International Buyer Seller Meet in partnership with the Union Territory of Ladakh, with the goal of increasing exports of Apricots and other agri-products from Ladakh.

Eighteen entrepreneurs from Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir showcased a variety of apricots and other agricultural products.

With a focus on traceability in the pomegranate export value chain, APEDA has consistently organized sensitization programs in collaboration with state governments, facilitating the registration of farms under the AnarNet system, read the press release.

The successful export of pomegranates to the USA and Australia demonstrates APEDA's commitment to securing market access for high-quality Indian produce.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor