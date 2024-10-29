Apex University Jaipur Celebrates Second Convocation: Honors Achievements and Inspires Future Leaders

SMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 29: Apex University's Achrol Campus became a vibrant center of celebration and inspiration as the university hosted its second convocation, recognizing the academic achievements of its students and their potential to lead in an evolving global landscape.

Esteemed guests, including Honorable Governor Haribhau Bagde Ji, inspired graduates to use their education to drive India's growth and global leadership. Alongside Governor Bagde, notable dignitaries including Apex University Chairman Dr. Ravi Juniwal, Acharya Balkrishna Ji of Patanjali University, and Former Union Minister Shri Nihalchand Ji joined to award top-performing students and confer special recognitions. These distinguished figures presented awards to top students, including the Dr. Sagarmal Juniwal Memorial Award, and conferred honorary Doctor of Letters degrees upon Acharya Balkrishna and Nihalchand for their outstanding contributions to society.

A Call for Youth to Make a Social Impact

In his address, Honorable Governor Haribhau Bagde Ji congratulated the graduates and commended Apex University's initiatives to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. "Education is a powerful tool," he said, "and I am proud that Apex University is empowering students with knowledge to address real-life challenges." He encouraged graduates to contribute meaningfully to India's growth and innovation, advising them to see education as a foundation for life rather than just a stepping stone to a career. "India has a long legacy of discovery and advancement, and now it is your turn to continue this tradition."

Acharya Balkrishna Ji, celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to Ayurveda and health sciences, encouraged students to pursue noble causes. Drawing on Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's words, he said, "Dream the dreams that keep you awake at night." He urged graduates to use their education not just for personal gain but for the betterment of society, reinforcing that meaningful work leads to a fulfilling life.

Former Union Minister Shri Nihalchand Ji encouraged graduates to harness the strength of their youth and resilience. "Be the kind of individual the world remembers," he said, highlighting that purposeful lives and dedicated actions leave a lasting impact.

Leadership and Academic Excellence

Apex University Chairman Dr. Ravi Juniwal expressed pride in the graduates and shared optimism for their future roles in society. "The future of our country lies in the hands of educated youth," he remarked, encouraging graduates to view this milestone as the beginning of real-life challenges that would test their adaptability, innovation, and commitment to learning. "Education doesn't end here," he added. "This is where the true journey of growth and contribution begins."

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Somdev Shatanshu emphasized Apex University's commitment to combining academic excellence with real-world skills. "Our goal is to equip students with the knowledge and confidence needed to contribute meaningfully to society," he stated, highlighting the university's balanced approach to quality education and holistic student development.

Celebrating Achievement and Dedication

The convocation celebrated students' academic accomplishments across multiple disciplines, with gold medals awarded to 15 outstanding achievers. Degrees were conferred upon graduates from undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs, marking a proud moment for them and their families. Registrar Dr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Board of Management, Academic Council members, and esteemed attendees who joined in celebrating the graduates' achievements.

A Vision for the Future

Apex University's second convocation underscored the power of education as a tool for personal and societal transformation. With guidance from respected leaders like Honorable Governor Haribhau Bagde Ji, the graduates now carry with them the vision and responsibility to drive India's journey toward becoming a global beacon of knowledge, resilience, and innovation.

